IAM to set up temporary ornamental plant inspection station at Border Gate Port from 26 January

MACAU, January 17 - As Chinese New Year approaches, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will set up a temporary inspection station for ornamental plants at the visitor entry channel at Border Gate Port for a consecutive three days from 26 to 28 January (the 27th to 29th day of the 12th lunar month) to provide convenience for the public to bring back to Macao the ornamental plants they purchased in the Mainland for self-use during the Chinese New Year period. The plant inspection service is free of charge. IAM reminds the public that they should not bring endangered wild plants into Macao without permission.

The temporary ornamental plant inspection station is only set up at Border Gate Port. The operation time is from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. daily from 26 to 28 January. If the public bring festive plants to Macao, they should pay attention that the plants brought into Macao are for self-use and ornamental purpose only. Cut flowers, cut leaves, grass and bryophytes, as well as plants exceeding the number exempted from inspection, must be inspected on site at Border Gate Port. Each person entering Macao can bring ornamental plants (with roots) not exceeding one kilogramme each time, and inspection is not necessary if the total weight of the plants he/she brought into Macao in one day does not exceed 5 kilogrammes. Ornamental plants subject to inspection according to the law which are not inspected will be confiscated upon import and handled by competent authorities, and the competent authorities will initiate legal action against the offenders according to the law.

IAM calls on the public to refrain from bringing into Macao orchids, trumpet pitchers, Venus flytraps, tropical pitcher plants, cactuses, sago palms, aloe vera and other plant species listed in “Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora” without obtaining the endangered species certificate and license issued by the Economic and Technological Development Bureau. For any enquiries, the public are welcome to call the Civic Service Hotline 2833 7676.