Natalie Jean, Noshir Mody, and Brian Sargent Release Stunning Cover of Radiohead's 'Creep'

Creep Radiohead Cover

A Bold Reimagination of a Timeless Classic – A Journey into Emotional Depths

Ventures boldly into uncharted territory, by blending elements of alternative, orchestral, rock, and soul, the trio creates a soundscape that feels as innovative as it is evocative.” — Jamsphere

KENSINGTON, MD, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning artists Natalie Jean, Noshir Mody, and Brian Sargent have joined forces to release an innovative and emotionally charged cover of Radiohead 's iconic track, "Creep." This rendition, featuring contributions from Grammy winner Kitt Wakeley, blends genres seamlessly, incorporating elements of Jazz, Rock, and Classical music to create a fresh, powerful take on the classic anthem of longing and vulnerability.In addition to the English version, the artists have also recorded a French rendition of "Creep," showcasing their versatility and expanding the emotional resonance of the song for a broader audience. Natalie Jean's fluency in French and her powerful vocal delivery add a unique dimension to this rendition, further emphasizing the universal appeal of the song's themes.About the ArtistsNatalie JeanA Billboard, iTunes, Apple Music, and Amazon charting artist, Natalie Jean is a 2x Gold Medal Winner in the Global Music Awards. Known for her versatility, Natalie has released six acclaimed albums and several singles, spanning genres such as Jazz, Pop, Blues, Country, and Rock. Fluent in four languages—French, Spanish, English, and Haitian Creole—she draws inspiration from legends like Lena Horne, Nina Simone, and Ella Fitzgerald. She is also the host of "Chatting with Nat" on SIMRadio Network and the co-founder of Sisters In Music (SIM), which advocates for women in music through education and collaboration.Noshir ModyA Grammy-nominated composer, guitarist, and producer, Noshir Mody is celebrated for his unique ability to blend the intricate textures of Indian classical music with the improvisational elements of jazz and the emotive power of progressive rock. Born in Mumbai, India, Mody's transformative sound reflects his personal journey and belief in the universal language of music. Mody's work has resonated with global audiences, establishing him as a visionary in the music world.Brian SargentA Berklee College of Music graduate, Brian Sargent is a producer, mixer, multi-instrumentalist, and composer with over 25 years of experience. His expertise spans from song conception to mastering, as well as sonic branding, television composition, and sound design. Known for his ability to elevate projects through his mastery of vocal harmonies and sound layering, Brian brings a unique perspective to every project, emphasizing music's ability to connect and express human emotion.Special Contribution by Grammy Winner Kitt WakeleyAdding to the brilliance of this project, Grammy-winning composer and producer Kitt Wakeley lent his expertise to enhance the depth and complexity of the track, helping to bring this ambitious reinterpretation to life.About the SongThis reimagined version of "Creep" delves deeper into the song's raw vulnerability while introducing dynamic instrumentation and genre-defying arrangements. Natalie Jean's hauntingly soulful vocals, Noshir Mody's intricate guitar work, and Brian Sargent's masterful production and vocals create a rich sonic landscape. Together, these artists have crafted a rendition that remains true to the spirit of the original while forging a bold new identity for the song.Both the English and French versions of "Creep" are now available on all major streaming platforms and can be purchased on iTunes.Spotify:English Version:French Version:

Creep Cover Lyric Video

