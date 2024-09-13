Natalie Jean Releases Empowering Country Pop Anthem "My Body"

My Body My Choice My Right

Award-winning artist Natalie Jean shines a spotlight on female empowerment with her highly anticipated new single.

I am the author of my own story, and my spirit will not bend” — Natalie Jean

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.