Report: Hospitals and health systems stabilized in 2024 but continue to face distress

A report released Jan. 9 by Kaufman Hall highlights hospital and health system merger and acquisition activity from last year.

The report said that announced transactions involving a financially distressed party hit a record high 30.6%. It also found that 62.5% of the announced transactions involved a divestiture, the highest percentage the industry has experienced and more than double the percentage from 2023. The percentage of announced transactions in which the smaller party had a credit rating of A- or higher dropped to an all-time low of 2.8%.

