I-80 Fatal Crash in Salt Lake County

On Thursday, Juanuary 16, 2024, at about 7:42 pm, a five car fatal accident occurred on westbound I-80 at 7200 West. Traffic was slowing due to two separate crashes further west. At 7200 West, a pickup(vehicle one) rear ended a passenger vehicle( vehicle two) causing both of those vehicles to catch fire. Three other vehicles were impacted in a chain reaction style crash caused by the initial impact. The driver of vehicle number two, a 47-year-old Tooele man, was killed, and the driver of vehicle number one, a 33 year old male, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Westbound traffic on I-80 is currently closed at 7200 West with vehicles being diverted to the 7200 West westbound off-ramp.

