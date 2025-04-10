I-70 Pursuit

On Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at approximately 5:25 pm, a Trooper was running stationary radar at milepost 158 I-70. He observed a westbound vehicle at a very high rate of speed, the speed was observed at 120 mph. The Trooper entered the interstate and activated his emergency equipment in an attempt to catch up to the vehicle. Near milepost 140 he was able to get close enough that the driver could easily see the patrol vehicle. The vehicle continued westbound between 120 and 130 mph. Spikes were set up at milepost 131 and were unsuccessful. The vehicle continued westbound to milepost 62 where Troopers were able to successfully spike the vehicle. The suspect vehicle came to a stop at milepost 62. The driver would not obey commands given and stayed in her vehicle for approximate 40 minutes. The driver called AAA for assistance, who in-tern called Emery County Dispatch. A phone number for the driver was obtained and Troopers were able to contact the driver. After a short conversation with the driver she exited the vehicle and complied with commands and was safely taken into custody.