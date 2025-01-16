Delta families benefit as more child care spaces open

CANADA, January 16 - Delta families are benefiting from 40 new child care spaces at the Boundary Bay Montessori school, bringing more spaces to the fast-growing communities of Delta and Ladner.

“New spaces, such as the Boundary Bay Montessori child care centre, ensure that more families are receiving the support that they need,” said Lisa Beare, Minister for Education and Child Care. “Parents can pursue goals such as returning to school or work and children have the best possible start to their education. Investments like these are part of our ongoing commitment to ensure more families in B.C. have access to affordable, quality and inclusive child care.”

The Province provided the Montessori in Delta (MIND) Society with more than $2 million from the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund to build more child care spaces. The funding also supported costs such as renovations to the building so that it meets modern building-code standards.

“Our daughter started in the Nido program in September 2024 and is thriving,” said Alicia Weiss, a parent. “Her teachers are incredibly nurturing and encourage her curiosity every day. It’s a warm and supportive community that we’re very happy and proud to be a part of.”

The MIND Society has a support worker on staff in partnership with Reach Child development program. It works with Tsawwassen First Nation which provides in-class cultural education, including Indigenous history and culture, storytelling and music.

“In response to the growing child care needs for younger children in our community, Boundary Bay Montessori has recently expanded with the help of the New Spaces Fund,” said Kate Baldwin, head of school, Boundary Bay Montessori. “The new Nido child care program serves the youngest members of our community as they begin their educational journey. We’re grateful to the ministry for supporting our programs that foster human potential, nurture children’s development through hands-on learning, and encourage independence and curiosity from the very start.”

Since 2018, more than 39,000 new licensed child care spaces have been created through the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund and start-up grants, with more than 440 of these in Delta. Funding the creation of new child care spaces is part of the Province’s goal to continue to accelerate access to affordable and high-quality child care as a core service to support families throughout British Columbia where they need it most.

“It is exciting that we’re able to bring more child care spaces to Delta families,” said Rohini Arora, parliamentary secretary for child care. “Communities like Delta are growing quickly and working people need support, so it is important that we continue to meet the demand for core services. Since 2018, we have taken action to reduce the cost of child care and are making sure that families, single parents and especially women throughout British Columbia can access this core service when and where they need it.”

