Creative Diagnostics Announces New Insect Nucleic Acid Residue Assay Kits for Enhanced Quality Control

Creative Diagnostics has announced the launch of its new Insect Nucleic Acid Residue Assay Kits based on quantitative fluorescence PCR technology.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Diagnostics, a reagent supplier and developer focused on biologics quality control, has announced the launch of its new Insect Nucleic Acid Residue Assay Kits based on quantitative fluorescence PCR technology. These kits are designed for highly sensitive and specific detection of insect DNA residues, ensuring the quality and safety of biopharmaceuticals, research products, and other biological materials.

Creative Diagnostics is dedicated to providing researchers with nucleic acid residue assay kits that help manufacturers detect, quantify and control residual host cell DNA, viral vector nucleic acids, recombinant DNA and foreign nucleic acids to ensure the safety, purity and consistency of the final product. By incorporating nucleic acid testing into the quality control process, biopharmaceutical companies can improve the quality and compliance of their products and ultimately protect public health.

The presence of insect DNA can be a significant problem in a variety of industries, particularly biologics manufacturing and food processing. Creative Diagnostics' new Insect Nucleic Acid Residue Assay Kits address this critical need by providing a reliable, efficient method for detecting even trace amounts of insect DNA. These kits use quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) technology, which provides high sensitivity and specificity for accurate quantification of insect nucleic acid residues. This precision is essential to meet stringent quality control standards and regulatory requirements.

For example, the Sf9 DNA Fragment Residue Assay Kit (Cat. No. DDNA-035) is designed to quantitatively analyze and detect the size distribution of residual Sf9 DNA fragments in a wide range of biological products, including intermediates, semi-finished and finished products. The kit is developed for four different amplification fragments (87 bp, 118 bp, 225 bp, 500 bp) using the PCR fluorescent probe assay principle and is equipped with a reference standard for quantification of Sf9 DNA. This kit is used in conjunction with the Creative Diagnostics Host Cell DNA Pre-treatment Kit.

The ResDetFast™ Hi5 & AcNPV DNA Residue Assay Kit (Cat. No. DDNAF-033) uses the PCR fluorescent probe method to design primers targeting the conserved genes of Hi5 cells and AcNPV, respectively, which can quantitatively detect the residual DNA of Hi5 cells and AcNPV in the genetically engineered vaccines produced by the insect cell-barcovirus expression system. The kit contains an internal standard to monitor abnormal extraction and amplification and to prevent false negatives.

Creative Diagnostics' mission is to provide cutting-edge tools and solutions for the advancement of scientific research and the improvement of human health. These new Insect Nucleic Acid Residue Assay Kits provide an important tool for ensuring product quality and safety in a variety of industries. For more information on the new assay kits, please visit https://qbd.creative-diagnostics.com/products/insect-nucleic-acid-residue-assay-kits-qpcr-2794.html.

About Creative Diagnostics

Creative Diagnostics is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of innovative tools and reagents for bioprocess impurity analysis. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions to support researchers in the quality control of biologics and provides biopharmaceutical quality, purity and safety assays, analytical methods and applications for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

