Creative Diagnostics Announces Antiviral Drug Discovery Services to Accelerate Therapeutic Development

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As an expert in providing solutions to assist virology and microbiology research, Creative Diagnostics has announced the expansion and enhancement of its comprehensive Drug Discovery Services to help scientists advance antiviral therapeutic development, including target selection and validation, hit selection and optimization, and preclinical development. These new services will support researchers and pharmaceutical companies in their pursuit of effective antiviral solutions.

Infectious pathogens have always been a serious threat to human life. Humans have never stopped competing with pathogenic micro-organisms and have always been on the offensive against disease and plague. Viruses are the most common pathogens that threaten human life. The spread of viral infections and the destruction of human life are extremely dangerous. Their impact is so great that safe and effective antiviral drugs have become an important tool in the fight against viral infections.

Integrated drug discovery services combine biology, medicinal chemistry, pharmacology and other sciences with cutting-edge technology to create new therapeutic options. As an antiviral preclinical contract research organization, Creative Diagnostics has enhanced its ability to provide a full range of services from target identification and validation, lead generation & optimization, to preclinical development support to meet the growing global demand for rapid and reliable antiviral drug discovery.

Target identification and validation

Creative Diagnostics' integrated approach to target identification and validation harnesses the vast potential of large data sets, computational tools and therapeutic expertise to generate breakthrough hypotheses that drive the drug discovery process. By combining multiple viral vector technologies, including adenovirus, and sophisticated cellular assays, Creative Diagnostics provides validated new drug targets in the antiviral and anti-infective space. In addition, the company offers CRISPR or siRNA technologies to help clients identify and validate targets of interest by verifying target functional pathways, proliferation, gene expression analysis and protein modification.

Hit identification and optimization

Creative Diagnostics provides comprehensive support for drug screening using virtual, biochemical, biophysical, cellular and phenotyping platforms. The company offers phenotyping, biochemical and cellular assays for microbial and cellular growth inhibition in recombinant human cells or primary cells, bacteria, viruses, yeast and fungi. The company's team has biological screening capabilities for BSL2 and BSL3 biologics and provides clients with a wide range of pilot discovery services, including inhibitor screening, inhibitor potency analysis, mechanism of action studies and compound to target binding assessments.

Preclinical development

Creative Diagnostics provides in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacodynamics, PK/PD, toxicology and formulation development services that enable clients to make decisions about drug candidates, advance the development process and reduce future time and costs. The company's capabilities include HTS, in vitro microbiology, antimicrobial synergy testing/checkerboard assays, compound characterization, MOA studies, WGS, RNSeq and TnSeq, BCP and phenotyping microarrays.

Creative Diagnostics' team of experienced scientists, with expertise in virology, drug discovery, and preclinical development, is dedicated to providing clients with reliable services. For more information on Creative Diagnostics' drug discovery services and other innovative solutions, please visit https://antiviral.creative-diagnostics.com/drug-discovery-services.html.

About Creative Diagnostics

Headquartered in New York, Creative Diagnostics is a consulting and experimental service provider specializing in virology and microbiology. The company provides comprehensive solutions to conquer obstacles in virology and microbiology research, from high-security infrastructure provision, biosafety regulation elucidation, to expert viral system assistance.

