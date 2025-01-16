Submit Release
Navy Relieves Naval Information Warfare Training Group Norfolk Commanding Officer

Rear Adm. Brian A. Harding, commander of Naval Information Warfighting Development Center, relieved Cmdr. Sarah M. Quemada of her duties as NITWG Norfolk’s commanding officer. NITWG Norfolk is a subordinate command of the Naval Information Warfighting Development Center command based in Norfolk, Virginia.

The Navy maintains the highest standards for commanding officers and holds them accountable when those standards are not met.

Capt. Steve Mcintyre has been temporarily assigned as NITWG Norfolk’s commanding officer until a permanent replacement is designated.

Cmdr. Quemada assumed command of NITWG Norfolk in June 2023. She has been temporarily reassigned to Naval Information Forces.

For additional questions, please contact Naval Information Forces Public Affairs Officer, Mr. Robert Fluegel, at robert.j.fluegel.civ@us.navy.mil.

