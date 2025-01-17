A Night of Music, Activism, and Community Solidarity at the Historic Black Cat on MLK Day

A Night of Music, Activism, and Community Solidarity

DC Gears Up for Anti-Inauguration Ball Celebrating Artivism and Community Empowerment

‘Freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed.’” — Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Washington, DC's Mayor Muriel Bowser preparing to fight for autonomy. Incoming President Trump pledges control of DC, but it's only right that 92.5% of the DC population that voted against him roll out the unwelcome mat and resist. On the evening of January 20, 2025, the Historic Black Cat , the Anti-Inauguration Ball hosted by We Act Radio Social Security Works , and the Black Cat, the DC community will gather to stand on what cultural democracy truly means, as art brings change. This date, coinciding with the presidential inauguration, symbolizes a stand for local autonomy and the power of community resilience.The Anti-Inauguration Ball will be a powerful platform to celebrate community resilience, amplify voices for change, and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy. "On MLK Day, January 20th, 2025, we choose to gather in our common Humanity for a celebration of All Peoples, Acceptance, Justice, Understanding, and DC’s rich culture of Protest. We have chosen to gather at one of DC’s longest institutions that have consistently represented those ideals, Black Cat. The Anti-Inauguration Ball will be fun with live bands, DJs, food and drink. Sly & The Family Stone Tribute band Everyday Everybody will be featured along with DJ Dredd, Baby Alcatraz, and DJ Underdog. We will also pay homage to Nikki Giovanni with a presentation curated by Words Beats & Life." Black CatSocial Security Works, a leading advocacy organization fighting to protect and expand Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, is sponsoring a dynamic live stream, amplifying the reach of this vital call to action. Meanwhile, the night raises awareness of the 2025 opening of The Artivism Library Collection, a bold initiative to house the city's most extensive collection of banned books in Historic Anacostia. This library will stand as a symbol of championing free expression and the transformative power of literacy.The Anti-Inauguration Ball Details:Historic Black Cat 1811 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009Monday, January 20, 2025 | Doors Open 7 pm ET - midnight ETFor ticket information, visit blackcatdc.com

