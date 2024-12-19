SDA Explores the Transformative Bond Between Textile Art and Community

All Hands: Crafting Connections

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The relationship between the artist and the community is more than just symbiotic. It's transformative. The artist needs an audience to interact with their art, and the community benefits from the experience art offers, often in ways we can't predict. February 1- 6, 2025 Surface Design Association Symposium 2025 returns Live Online with this year's theme, All Hands: Crafting Connections . This year's symposium explores the many models community art can take and how we can continue to forge new approaches.All Hands: Crafting Connections delves beyond basic definitions of community and public art and explores the power of collective making and living. The Symposium is a live, interactive, online experience where participants can engage in projects made by, with, and for the community. Community Art brings people together and highlights what we share, offering hope and optimism. This unique approach to symposiums makes it a must-attend event for anyone interested in community art. When we make, we pull on long histories and reimagine our world. When we make together, we craft connections."All Hands: Crafting Connections will build a collective space to explore the boundaries between artist and audience through projects made by, with, and for a community. Participants can also delve into their ideas and connect with others through working Meetup sessions during the week." Karena Bennett, Executive Director, Surface Design AssociationSymposium 2025 Details: February 1 - 6, 2025The All Hands: Crafting Connections Symposium kicks off on Saturday, February 1, 2025, with a captivating opening session featuring Sculptor Verónica Pèrez at noon ET. Pèrez, a renowned sculptor, will share their unique artistic journey and discuss their work as a community artist. This will be followed by engaging panels until 5 pm ET, featuring topics on Exploring Fibershed, Together We Can: Collaborative Art for Collective Change, and Art in the Public Space. The week continues (February 2-6) with Meetups and Studio Visits with surface design artists across the United States. The symposium is proudly sponsored by Portland TextileX Month, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Peters Valley School of Craft. Registration is now open on the Surface Design Association Symposium 2025 page.About Surface Design AssociationSince 1977, the Surface Design Association has promoted awareness and appreciation of textile-inspired art and design through member-supported benefits, including publications, exhibitions, and conference events. Surface Design can be defined as the coloring, patterning, and structuring of fiber and fabric. It is expansive and encompasses papermaking, dyeing, sculpture, stitching, knitting, weaving, embellishing, collage, and more. SDA provides a platform for the exchange of ideas, methods, and materials.

