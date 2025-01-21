RealReports and Clear Estimates, Inc. Team Up on AI Home Inspection Estimator

RealReports' AI Home Inspection Estimator RealReports co-founders, James Rogers (CEO) and Zach Gorman (COO) The Clear Estimates Team

Proptech partnership provides real estate agents with instant, hyper-local repair costs for competitive negotiation

In a few seconds, our AI identifies projects from an inspection report and delivers hyper-local, contractor-level estimates for each broken down by materials, parts, and labor costs.” — James Rogers (CEO, RealReports)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealReports, the AI-powered property advisor today announced a new partnership with Clear Estimates, the nation’s leading provider of residential repair, replacement, and renovation cost estimation tools. The new collaboration enables real estate agents to generate an instant project list from an inspection report with contractor-level estimates for all necessary repairs.

Existing products for inspection estimates require customers to wait at least 24 hours for delivery, if not multiple days, and are much more expensive. RealReports’ solution is generated in seconds at 1/10th the average cost.

“Speed and accuracy are requisite to success in real estate, and the traditional process of gathering estimates lacks in both categories,” said James Rogers, CEO and co-founder of RealReports. “After an inspection, agents have to vet the report, categorize the projects, and schedule multiple service providers to review and quote each. With RealReports, all an agent has to do is upload an inspection report. From there, our AI parses out each project from the document, automatically categorizes them by necessity, and delivers contractor-level estimates for each broken down by materials, parts, and labor costs sourced from your local area–all in a few seconds.”

Agents leverage the high-fidelity project estimates for more competitive budgeting and negotiating while working with their clients. "Partnering with RealReports empowers agents to harness Clear Estimates’ groundbreaking dataset for smarter decision-making,” said Nolan Orfield, Founder of Clear Estimates “With precise cost quantification, clients can expedite cost estimation and accuracy with cost-to-cure adjustments or strategically plan pre-listing repairs to maximize ROI. These are just a few examples of how accurate residential cost data can drive efficiency and open new opportunities."

The trusted data and construction insights contractors have relied on for over 20 years to generate $25B+ in estimates are now available through the Clear Estimates Pricing Intelligence API (CEPIA™), providing instant results for residential renovation, repair, and whole-home replacement costs. Every detail, from all 11 regional trade-specific labor rates to material costs and markup, is automatically included in the localized results. This data is actively maintained and refined through real-time feedback from its nationwide contractor network.

After an agent has generated their instant inspection estimate, the quote is aggregated into the RealReport, enriching the report with even more relevant and timely information. Each RealReport is powered by comprehensive property data from over 60 top providers, encompassing permit records, tax history, climate risk, flood insurance costs, liens, zoning details, school scores, utility estimates, U.S. Census data, rental potential, valuations, and more.

“In today’s competitive market, knowledge and data is power,” said Zach, COO and co-founder of RealReports. “Our partnership with Clear Estimates reinforces our mission to provide accurate, timely, and actionable data to agents and their clients at every critical juncture of the home buying and selling process. By integrating unique data sets such as CEPIA with our extensive property information and leveraging AI, we equip agents with essential tools to add value for their clients.”

About RealReports

RealReports™ is the AI property advisor for real estate agents to deliver value, grow sales, and mitigate risk. Each RealReport is powered by data from over 60 industry-leading providers for every property in the US, and Aiden, a sophisticated AI that answers any question, analyzes documents, and generates leads. Top MLSs and brokerages like PrimeMLS, Keyes, SFAR, Baird & Warner, BridgeMLS, and Coldwell Banker Premier trust RealReports to provide their agents and their clients a consistent advantage in today’s competitive market. For more information, visit realreports.ai

About Clear Estimates

Clear Estimates has earned the trust of the residential construction community over the past 20+ years by delivering world-class data packaged in the #1 rated industry software tool. They are relied upon from coast to coast, delivering real contractor bids in the same zip code as over 90% of the population of the United States. The $25B+ of estimates in their database from 50k contractors for 800k projects featuring 13M detailed tasks stands as a testament to their reputation and quality. Clear Estimates launched in 2004 and is located in Ann Arbor, MI.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.