LB346 Introduced on Governor’s Behalf; Creates Efficiencies across Boards, Commissions and Other Entities

LINCOLN, NE -- Doubling down on efforts to ‘clean out the closets’ and create efficiencies across state government, Governor Jim Pillen expressed appreciation to Speaker of the Legislature John Arch for introducing LB346 on his behalf. The measure will terminate or reassign the duties of over 40 different boards, commissions, committees, or councils.

Currently, there are more than 225 legislatively prescribed entities.

“They were well intended when they were created, but now is the time to take a look and see if all these entities are serving their stated purposes and should remain on the books,” said Gov. Pillen.

In some cases, state agencies have assumed the duties carried out by the entities. In other situations, the efforts across those entities have become duplicative.