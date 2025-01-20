Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions: Bidding Opens at US$3.3 Million for Tucson Architectural Masterpiece by Josias Joesler

'Eleven Arches', 5201 North Hacienda Del Sol Road, Tucson, Arizona Historic mansion crafted by renowned architect Josias Joesler Eight-year restoration earned National Historic Register status Trophy Tucson gated property with one of the city’s largest pools Resort-style grounds with panoramic city views and privacy

Auction closes live at The Arizona Biltmore in Cooperation with Thalia Kyriakis of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions announced today that bidding has officially opened at US$3.3 million for an exceptional Tucson estate in the prestigious Catalina Foothills, known as ‘Eleven Arches’ or ‘Grace Mansion.’ Originally designed by the renowned architect Josias Joesler for Louise N. Grace, an heiress of the shipping magnate W.R. Grace, the property is listed for US$6.5 million by Thalia Kyriakis of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty. Bidding is now open via the firm’s online marketplace and will culminate live on 23 January at the ‘Jewel of the Desert,’ the Arizona Biltmore, during the premier sale of Arizona Car Week as part of RM Sotheby’s 27th annual car auction.

Located at 5201 North Hacienda Del Sol Road in the gated community of the Estates at Eleven Arches, this privately gated Josias Joesler-designed home is an architectural masterpiece. The community features just 10 homes and two lots, originally part of a 150-acre estate. Spanning over 15,500 square feet on a 4.38-acre lot, the home boasts light-filled interiors, a double-height foyer, tile floors, beamed ceilings, and signature arched doorways reflecting Joesler’s Southwestern style. Built with 24-inch-thick mud adobe walls, the estate combines historic charm with timeless craftsmanship.

In 2005, an eight-year renovation modernized the property, updating systems, re-roofing sections, and installing a 600-foot steel-encased private well, all while preserving its historic integrity. Enhancements include an expanded and renovated kitchen, a six car tandem garage, a principal suite with dual bathrooms and an office, and a wraparound patio with mountain views.

The estate also features three guest casitas, two storage casitas, a resort-style pool, art collector worthy gallery system, and space for grand-scale entertaining. With its thoughtful preservation and modern upgrades, it earns its place on the National Register of Historic Places.

“This estate offers the opportunity to own a piece of Tucson’s architectural heritage, surrounded by luxurious amenities and the unmatched privacy of the Catalina Foothills,” said Kyriakis. “Josias Joesler’s designs are iconic in this area, and Eleven Arches estate is his residential masterpiece. It’s not just a home—it’s a sanctuary. Given its historic pedigree, it is fitting that the property will see its world-wide auction debut at such a historic event with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions.”

Tucson combines natural beauty with a vibrant community, surrounded by the Catalina Mountains and four other ranges. Conveniently located, it’s just 25 minutes from Tucson International Airport and two hours from Phoenix Sky Harbor. The city offers a rich cultural scene, including the renowned Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, along with world-class golf, luxury shopping, and acclaimed dining.

Images of the property can be viewed here.

5201 North Hacienda Del Sol Road is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Property and opportunity details provided by seller or others; buyer to verify. Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

Eleven Arches | Tucson, AZ

