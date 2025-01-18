Girls on the Run International Reflects on 2024 and Prepares for 2025

Nine Girls on the Run 5K Participants Celebrate and Cross the Finish Line Together

The girl empowerment nonprofit shares achievements including serving more than 173,000 girls across North America in 2024

It is a life-changing experience to help the girls find themselves. To witness their confidence and how they connect with their teammates—it’s incredible.” — Jocelyn Diaz, a teacher and Girls on the Run volunteer coach

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Girls on the Run International (GOTRI), an afterschool program that empowers young girls, celebrates the start of 2025 by recognizing last year’s accomplishments, milestones, and memories, reaffirming its ongoing commitment to meeting the evolving needs of today’s girls, and expanding its reach from coast to coast.In 2024, 39,287 volunteer coaches inspired 173,546 girls throughout North America to be joyful, healthy, and confident. The GOTR curriculum includes an opportunity for each team to support a cause in their local community and GOTR teams completed a total of 11,629 Community Impact Projects. Teams from coast to coast also achieved the goal they worked toward during every lesson: crossing the 5K finish line at one of this year’s 322 Girls on the Run 5K Celebrations.*“As we celebrate our 2024 outcomes, we look forward to empowering even more girls to embrace their strength, unlock their potential, and boldly pursue their dreams in the year ahead,” shared Elizabeth Kunz, CEO of Girls on the Run International. “By teaching life skills during their most formative years, our organization is preparing girls to confidently navigate life’s challenges.”Marris Moore, an alum from central Florida, agreed, “Girls on the Run gave me a safe space to express myself, build confidence, and develop resilience. The support and camaraderie I found with my coaches and teammates were invaluable.”Results from the organization’s caregiver, coach, and participant experience survey showed that 95% of participants said they are more confident because of participating in Girls on the Run, and 94% of participants said they use what they learned at practice in their life.Additionally, in 2024, GOTRI launched two new Girls on the Run curriculum for 3rd- to 5th-grade girls. 'Hello, Superstar!' empowers girls to shine their Star Power, build confidence to be themselves, and encourage others to do the same. In 'Hello, Mountain Mover!', girls develop the confidence to do hard things by strengthening their I Can! Power. Each curriculum includes lessons on topics important to 8- to 10-year-old girls, such as managing emotions, fostering friendships, and expressing empathy. Through engaging activities that incorporate movement, each lesson inspires meaningful conversations relevant to girls’ lives today.This year of impact was made possible thanks to the National Partners, Corporate Partners, foundations, local sponsors, and individual donors who fueled the GOTRI mission of girl empowerment. Their investments enabled the nonprofit to expand its reach and inspire more girls to find joy in movement, set and achieve goals, and make a difference in their communities.“It is a life-changing experience to help the girls find themselves,” said Jocelyn Diaz, a teacher, and Girls on the Run volunteer coach in Houston, Texas. “To witness their confidence and how they connect with their teammates—it’s incredible.”*These metrics capture data from fiscal year 2024, July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.About Girls on the RunGirls on the Run International (GOTRI) creates and offers afterschool programs designed for third- to eighth-grade girls. The national nonprofit helps participants build confidence, increase their level of physical activity, and learn essential life skills such as managing emotions, resolving conflicts, and forming friendships through the innovative integration of fun physical activities, engaging lessons, and impactful community projects. The research-based curriculum led by trained volunteer coaches explores core topics relevant to 8- to 13-year-old girls, including understanding emotions, fostering friendships, expressing empathy, and standing up for ourselves. The coaches and curriculum create a sense of belonging for all participants and meet the vital needs of girls today. The program culminates in a Community Impact Project and a celebratory 5K. Since it was founded in 1996, this national movement has served more than 2.5 million girls in all 50 states and Canada. Learn more at girlsontherun.org.

