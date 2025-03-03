Rite Aid Healthy Futures Invests $500,000 in Girls on the Run International

A group of GOTR participants embrace the joy of movement, friendship, and achieving their goals at a recent 5K Celebration thanks to the support of Rite Aid Healthy Futures.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Girls on the Run International , a leading nonprofit dedicated to empowering girls through physical activity and dynamic life skill development, is thrilled to announce a generous $500,000 grant from Rite Aid Healthy Futures , Rite Aid’s public charity dedicated to building healthier communities. This significant investment will expand access to Girls on the Run (GOTR) programs , helping even more girls develop confidence, resilience, and lifelong healthy habits.The grant from Rite Aid Healthy Futures will enable GOTR to extend its reach to new and underserved communities, provide financial assistance to participants, and enhance program delivery and volunteer engagement. Both organizations are united in their commitment to addressing health inequities and empowering youth to lead healthier, more fulfilled lives."We are grateful for the renewed support from Rite Aid Healthy Futures and our common goal of developing healthier communities," said Elizabeth Kunz, chief executive officer of Girls on the Run International. "Their investment fuels our mission of empowering girls through a unique curriculum that teaches essential life skills while fostering a joyful appreciation for physical activity. Girls need supportive environments to build confidence, develop meaningful relationships, and unlock their inner resiliency, and as a long-term partner, Rite Aid Healthy Futures has been instrumental in expanding our work.”“We are inspired by the community Girls on the Run has built across the country—creating a safe, inclusive environment to help girls reach their full potential, build confidence, and develop valuable life skills,” said Amanda Patrick, executive director of Rite Aid Healthy Futures. “Our continued partnership will ensure their programming reaches more underserved communities, and together, we can provide even more opportunities to impact and empower youth.”The $500,000 grant will benefit the initiatives and resource development provided by Girls on the Run headquarters, with funding focused on the continued program development, increasing participation with an intentional emphasis on new and underserved communities and populations, and advancing the Girls on the Run vision of a world where all girls know and can activate their limitless potential.Additionally, this grant will include direct investment in councils serving key markets within the Rite Aid footprint. This will ensure that both Rite Aid volunteers and girls in those communities continue to have opportunities to participate in transformational GOTR programs.The partnership between Healthy Futures and Girls on the Run began in 2021, with an initial $1 million grant supporting programming during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, Rite Aid Healthy Futures has helped advance GOTR programming, supported the 5K series, and engaged Rite Aid associates as volunteers and advocates. The latest funding marks the fifth year of partnership between GOTR and Rite Aid Healthy Futures.Currently, GOTR operates over 160 local councils across the United States and Canada, reaching nearly 200,000 girls annually with its experience-based curriculum that creatively integrates running to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy, and confident.About Girls on the Run InternationalGirls on the Run International (GOTRI) creates and offers after-school empowerment programs designed for 3rd- to 8th-grade girls. The national nonprofit helps participants recognize their inner strength, increase their level of physical activity, imagine their possibilities, and confidently stand up for themselves and others through the integration of fun physical activities, life-skills lessons, and impactful community projects. The research-based curriculum led by trained volunteer coaches explores core topics relevant to 8- to 13-year-old girls, including understanding emotions, fostering friendships, expressing empathy, and standing up for themselves and others. Since 1996, GOTR has served more than 2.5 million girls in all 50 states and Canada. Learn more at girlsontherun.org.About Rite Aid Healthy FuturesRite Aid Healthy Futures is a public charity that strives to improve the lives and futures of kids in Rite Aid communities through partnerships that help build healthier, more equitable neighborhoods. Launched by Rite Aid in 2001, Healthy Futures supports causes, initiatives and organizations that help kids live long, happy and healthy lives. Grants are made possible through the generous donations of customers who round-up their purchases at Rite Aid through the KidCents program. Visit RiteAidHealthyFutures.org to learn more.

