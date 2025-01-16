Governor Newsom announces $20 million to support firestorm-impacted workers

“My heart aches for my home state and all of the people impacted by these devastating fires,” said Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su. “Working people are often the most severely impacted in cases of widespread devastation, which is why I am so glad that the Biden-Harris administration and the U.S. Department of Labor can partner with the state of California and be there to help in this awful time. Californians need to know that their federal government, working in lock step with state government, stands with them. This Dislocated Worker Grant will help to support California and its incredible, vibrant, diverse people as they begin what will be a long recovery.”

The Los Angeles region is receiving up to $10 million that will be coordinated by Los Angeles County and the City of Los Angeles to support humanitarian aid and cleanup efforts by creating temporary jobs in impacted areas. These jobs will address urgent needs such as debris removal, shelter operations, and community health support—providing critical opportunities for impacted communities to recover and rebuild.

“My heart goes out to so many families in Southern California suffering extensive loss as a result of the fires,” said California EDD Director Nancy Farias. “We want to do everything possible to lend a hand and support workers and businesses in this area as they try to get back on their feet. These funds offer an opportunity to support the community in starting their rebuilding efforts.”

The other $10 million is awarded to the Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity to address the specific needs of workers, enabling displaced workers to access transitional jobs, on-the-job training, and other workforce services that support long-term recovery and meaningful careers in the Los Angeles region. Participants may also receive additional help with other needs as the recovery continues including housing, childcare, transportation, computer training, skill upgrades, and other supportive services, depending on the specific offerings in each local area.

“Thanks to our strong partnership with the State and local Workforce Development Boards, this transformative investment will bring much-needed relief to Los Angeles County’s workforce, businesses, and communities impacted by the devastating wildfires,” said LA County Department of Economic Opportunity Director Kelly LoBianco. “DEO, alongside our America’s Job Centers of California and partners, will leverage this funding to immediately deploy temporary workers for clean-up and recovery and scale rapid reemployment efforts. We are committed to addressing immediate impacts as we work toward building a more resilient economy.”

These grants are 100 percent federally funded by two separate $10 million grants from the U.S. Department of Labor. As required by the federal government, these funds are available to workers with federal work authorization.

More information about the aid can be found here.

Get help today

Californians can go to CA.gov/LAfires – a hub for information and resources from state, local and federal government.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses from wildfires in Los Angeles County can apply for disaster assistance: