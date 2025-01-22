Virtue Recovery Las Vegas Extends Intensive Outpatient Program Hours to Better Serve Clients With Busy Schedules

Virtue Recovery Las Vegas extended hours for intensive outpatient program (IOP)

Virtue Recovery Las Vegas extends hours for its Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) to 8 AM to 8 PM.

Our extended IOP hours make it easier for individuals to maintain recovery while balancing work, school, and family responsibilities. Flexibility and accessibility are essential for success.” — Michael Banis

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtue Recovery Las Vegas is pleased to announce extended hours for its Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), now open from 8 AM to 8 PM. This upgrade signals the center’s desire to serve its clients with jam-packed schedules with the best professional care they deserve.

Flexibility for Recovery and Real Life

Clients can now attend therapy sessions and recovery programming at times that work with their lives, before work, after school, or during other flexible windows. For those coming down from drug detox or residential treatment, the IOP is the perfect place to continue receiving support for lasting recovery.

Key benefits of Virtue Recovery Las Vegas’s IOP include:

• Custom Scheduling: Extended hours allow clients to receive care without disrupting daily responsibilities.

• Comprehensive Aftercare: Designed for clients transitioning out of detox or residential treatment, IOP supports continued progress through therapy and recovery planning.

• Evidence-Based Care: Programs include individual therapy, group therapy, and holistic wellness approaches like mindfulness and fitness.

• Supportive Environment: Focusing on accountability, connection, and relapse prevention ensures clients maintain momentum in their recovery journey.

Commitment to Continued Care

“Recovery doesn’t stop after detox or residential treatment,” said a Virtue Recovery spokesperson. “Our extended IOP hours make it easier for individuals to maintain recovery while balancing work, school, and family responsibilities. Flexibility and accessibility are essential for success.”

Bridging the Gap Between Residential Treatment and Independence

Virtue Recovery Las Vegas and the IOP program are vital parts of the continuum of care. They enable clients to work through real-world challenges while remaining deeply connected to their recovery community. This new schedule allows more people to get the care they need when they need it.

Discover the Virtue Recovery Difference

For more information about Virtue Recovery Las Vegas’s Intensive Outpatient Program or other services, please visit us at https://www.virtuerecoverylasvegas.com/.

About Virtue Recovery Las Vegas

Virtue Recovery Las Vegas specializes in evidence-based addiction treatment. Its continuum of care includes detox, residential programs, and outpatient services. Virtue Recovery offers clients the flexibility, compassionate care, and long-term recovery tools to reclaim their lives.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.