Silver State Adolescent Treatment Center Unveils Licensed Youth Academy: A New Standard for Healing, Learning & Growth

Silver State Treatment has opened its fully licensed Youth Academy, a program that integrates academics, emotional development, and athletic mentorship.

This relationship with the Youth Academy is about more than treatment; it's about giving Veterans hope, healing, and the support they deserve every step of the way.” — Dr. Russ Park

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Youth in crisis find safety, structure, and purposeful development at Silver State Adolescent Treatment Center’s Youth Academy, guided by a U.S. Army veteran and certified boxing coach.

Silver State Adolescent Treatment Center (SSATC) today announces the launch of its fully-licensed Youth Academy, an integrated educational-and-therapeutic program designed specifically for adolescents in crisis. The new academy offers structured academic services, emotional-development support, and disciplined physical mentorship under the leadership of a U.S. Army veteran and certified boxing coach. In a world where so many teens feel unmoored, this marks a bold commitment: to provide a trusted haven where growth is possible, not just academically, but personally, medically, and socially.

Why this matters

Adolescents facing mental-health challenges, teen substance issues, or teen trauma often experience fragmented care: academic delays, emotional isolation, lack of consistent adult mentorship, and physical disengagement. For many families, traditional treatment centers address only part of the puzzle. With the new Youth Academy (SSATC), Silver State Adolescent Treatment steps into that gap. By combining therapeutic care with licensed education and physical coaching, the program aims to meet youth where they are and take them to places they may never have thought possible. It’s not just “get through recovery,” it’s “learn, heal, gain confidence, and re-engage in life.”, says Executive Director, Dr. Russ Park. Those outcomes matter deeply when a teen’s future depends on bridging this pivotal period of growth.

Spotlight on the licensed academy

The Academy is fully licensed as an educational institution, offering accredited coursework alongside remediation and grade-level advancement. At the core of the program is the belief that academic success fuels emotional resilience. Leading the scholastic/athletic mentoring component is a U.S. Army veteran, a certified boxing coach, and a trainer of youth athletes for the Junior Olympics. His background brings drive, discipline, and a unique mentorship style to the residents. Beyond the classroom, the boxing-coach role translates into structured physical training, confidence building, and one-on-one mentorship, an approach that helps teens feel capable, seen, and empowered. Parents, guardians, and referral sources will find in this Academy a credible, ambitious, yet compassionate path forward.

Commitment to safety & therapeutic care

Safety, consistency, and compassion are foundational to the Youth Academy’s promise. Under the guidance of the Clinical Director (a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, LMFT), the environment is built around evidence-based therapeutic modalities, structured daily routines, and opportunities for family reconnection. Residents enter a setting where the physical space, the staff ratios, and the scheduling reflect trauma-informed care. The Director of Nursing (a board-certified psychiatric-mental health nurse) oversees medical and psychiatric stability, ensuring the youths’ health needs are seamlessly addressed alongside their academic and personal development. In short, this is not a classroom dropped into a treatment center; it is a holistic, layered program where academic, physical, and emotional care converge.

The multidisciplinary, heart-led team

What sets the Youth Academy apart is the caliber and heart of its team. When experts come together in the service of adolescents, the results begin to change. The multidisciplinary staff includes:

- Clinical Director (LMFT) — Mastering the modalities that help families reconnect and heal.

- Director of Nursing (PMH-NP board-certified) — Ensuring psychiatric/medical oversight, medication management, and collaboration with the therapeutic team.

- School Director (Licensed Teacher & Certified Boxing Coach) — Bridging academics, athletic mentorship, and life-skills coaching under one roof.

Each professional brings credentials and compassion. Each role is full-time, integrated, and accountable. The result: youth don’t just get “classes,” they get consistent adult relationships, personal coaching, and a program design that honors both vulnerability and potential.

Outcomes & early feedback

While the Academy is newly launched, preliminary exit surveys and internal data point toward meaningful progress. Youth report improved attendance, higher academic self-confidence, and stronger connections with staff. Families, even when facing complex trauma histories, report noticing changes: more open communication, greater emotional regulation, and a sense of hope that perhaps had been lost. These insights, collected anonymously, illustrate the program’s impact, not as a marketing statement, but as a lived experience for the teens and parents involved. Over time, those numbers will matter (grades, recidivism, relapse rates, discharge stability), but the early feedback suggests this model may be making a difference.

Why this direction and how it benefits the community

By offering a licensed academy specifically tailored for youth in crisis, SSATC fills a gap in care. Too often, adolescents either slip through academic cracks or are relegated to purely clinical settings, with little meaningful engagement. This Academy flips the script: making education, mentorship, and therapeutic care equal partners. For communities, this means fewer dropped-out teens, fewer disconnected young people, fewer families broken up by crisis. It represents hope restored at a critical juncture, when it truly matters.

Parents, referral partners, clinicians, and educators interested in learning more about the Youth Academy are encouraged to contact SSATC’s Admissions Department. Discover how the program works, tour the facility, meet the team, and review the measured outcomes. Because for many adolescents, the right choice at the right time can change everything.

Dr. Russ Park, Executive Director

Phone: (725) 525-9897

Email: info@virtuerc.com

https://silverstateadolescenttreatment.com

About Silver State Adolescent Treatment Center

Silver State Adolescent Treatment Center provides structured, clinically driven care for teens facing mental health, behavioral, and substance-use challenges. Located in the heart of Las Vegas, the program blends accredited academics, individualized therapy, and trauma-informed treatment to support emotional growth and steady academic progress.

Led by licensed clinicians, educators, and youth-focused mentors, Silver State helps teens rebuild stability, strengthen family connections, and develop real-world skills. Through residential treatment and integrated support, the center guides adolescents toward healthier, more resilient futures.

Learn more at https://SilverStateAdolescentTreatment.com or call (725) 525-9897.

