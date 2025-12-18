Silver State Adolescent Treatment Center’s Licensed Youth Academy Reports Early Success Just One Month After Launch

Silver State Adolescent Treatment Executive Director

Licensed Youth Academy at Silver State Adolescent Treatment Center reports strong success and high attendance, and academic gains, in just 30 days.

In just one month, our Youth Academy is proving that when education, therapy, and mentorship work together, real change happens fast.” — Dr. Russ Park

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One month after unveiling its fully licensed Youth Academy, Silver State Adolescent Treatment Center (SSATC) is reporting early outcomes that underscore the Academy’s rapid impact on adolescents navigating mental health, behavioral, and substance-related challenges.

Launched in late November, the Silver State Youth Academy was designed to integrate licensed academics, structured physical mentorship, and trauma-informed therapeutic care under one roof. In just 30 days, the program has moved quickly from concept to measurable results, confirming both the demand for and effectiveness of this integrated model.

Early performance metrics show meaningful progress.

Internal program data collected during the Academy’s first month indicates strong early momentum:

- Consistently high daily academic attendance, marking a clear and meaningful improvement over school engagement before admission, as reported by families

- Widespread academic progress among enrolled students, including grade-level advancement, completed remediation, and stronger follow-through on assignments

- Clear gains in confidence and emotional self-regulation, observed through clinician-led check-ins and standardized emotional-functioning assessments

- Full engagement in structured physical-mentorship programming, including discipline-focused boxing training that supports emotional control, goal-setting, and personal accountability

“These aren’t long-term outcomes yet, and we’re not pretending they are,” said Dr. Russ Park, Executive Director of Silver State Adolescent Treatment Center. “But for a program that’s only been live for a month, these indicators tell us we’re doing something right. Attendance is up. Engagement is real. And most importantly, these kids are showing up for themselves.”

Families report noticeable changes fast.

In anonymous family feedback collected during the Academy’s first month:

- A significant increase in parents or guardians reported improved communication with their teen

- Most noted better emotional regulation at home and during family sessions.

- The overall majority of parents stated they would recommend the Youth Academy to other parents navigating similar crises.

For many families, these changes arrived sooner than expected. “We often hear, ‘This is the first time school hasn’t felt like a battlefield,’” said one Academy staff member. “That matters, because when education stops being a source of shame or failure, healing accelerates.”

Why the Academy model is working

The Youth Academy’s early success is rooted in its fully integrated design, not a patchwork of disconnected services.

- The program is fully licensed as an educational institution and offers accredited coursework, remediation, and structured daily schedules.

- Academic and physical mentorship is led by the School Director, a U.S. Army Veteran, licensed educator, and certified boxing coach with experience training Junior Olympic youth athletes, who brings discipline, consistency, and trust to daily programming.

- Therapeutic oversight is provided by a highly skilled and experienced staff, ensuring that all academic and behavioral interventions align with evidence-based clinical care.

- Student stability and progress are guided collaboratively by the School Director, Clinical Director, and Executive Director, ensuring academics, clinical care, and overall program leadership operate as one coordinated, cohesive system.

“This isn’t school bolted onto treatment,” Dr. Park added. “It’s a single ecosystem. The classroom, the therapy room, and the gym all speak the same language.”

A growing role in the Las Vegas community

By offering a licensed, outcomes-driven academy specifically for adolescents in crisis, SSATC is addressing a critical gap in youth services, one where teens too often fall behind academically while focusing solely on clinical stabilization.

Early indicators suggest the Youth Academy may significantly help reduce long-term risks tied to disengagement, including school dropout, repeated treatment episodes, and family destabilization. For the broader community, that means more supported teens, stronger families, and fewer young people slipping through the cracks.

Looking ahead

SSATC will continue tracking academic performance, emotional-health metrics, family outcomes, and post-discharge stability over the coming months. Formal outcome reporting is planned as the Academy reaches additional milestones.

Parents, clinicians, educators, and referral partners interested in learning more about the Youth Academy or reviewing early program data are encouraged to contact SSATC’s Admissions Department to schedule a tour or consultation.

Because for adolescents in crisis, the first month matters, and this one is already changing trajectories.

Media Contact:

Dr. Russ Park, Executive Director

Phone: (725) 525-9897

Email: info@virtuerc.com

Website: https://silverstateadolescenttreatment.com

About Silver State Adolescent Treatment Center

Silver State Adolescent Treatment Center provides structured, clinically driven care for adolescents in need of teen mental health treatment, behavioral, and substance-use services. Located in Las Vegas, SSATC integrates accredited academics, individualized therapy, medical oversight, and teen trauma-informed care within a residential setting.

Led by licensed clinicians, educators, and youth-focused mentors, Silver State helps adolescents rebuild stability, strengthen family connections, and develop the skills needed for long-term resilience and success.

Learn more at https://SilverStateAdolescentTreatment.com or call (725) 525-9897.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.