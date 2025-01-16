Mercer County, W.Va., Disaster Recover Center open on Martin Luther King holiday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The FEMA-West Virginia Disaster Recovery Center in Princeton, W.Va., will be open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, to help Mercer County residents impacted by the Sept. 25-28, 2024, remnants of Tropical Storm Helene.

The Disaster Recovery Center location and hours are as follows:

Princeton Disaster Recovery Center Lifeline Princeton Church of God 250 Oakvale Road Princeton, WV 24740 Hours of operation: Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CLOSED Saturday, Jan. 18 OPEN Monday, Jan. 20 Closed Sundays

DRCs are accessible to all, including survivors with mobility issues, impaired vision, and those who are who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing.

For the latest DRC information, check the FEMA app or visit fema.gov/drc.

Survivors do not have to visit a DRC to register with FEMA. You can call 800-621-FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. You can also register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or through the FEMA App on your phone.

The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is Feb. 7, 2025.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4851 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.