FEMA Posts Public Notice for Kentucky Counties Affected by Helene

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A public notice has been posted that describes FEMA’s proposed funding for Kentucky remnants of Hurricane Helene work projects that may adversely affect historic properties, floodplains or wetlands, or may result in continuing vulnerability of these areas to flood damage.

By law, FEMA is required to announce its intent to provide federal assistance and grant opportunities under its Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation Grant programs after the November 26, 2024, major disaster declaration for Kentucky remnants of Hurricane Helene.

The public notice is posted on FEMA’s disaster web page and on the Kentucky Emergency Management Agency (KYEM) website at Kentucky Emergency Management.

The major disaster declaration authorizes FEMA to provide, under its Public Assistance Program, reimbursement or direct federal assistance for emergency and permanent work to eligible state and local agencies and certain private nonprofits affected by the Sept. 27-30, 2024, remnants of Hurricane Helene in designated counties. Counties authorized under the Public Assistance program are: Anderson, Bath, Bell, Bourbon, Bracken, Breathitt, Carter, Clark, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Franklin, Greenup, Harlan, Harrison, Jackson, Johnson, Lawrence, Lee, Letcher, Lewis, Magoffin, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, Nicholas, Owsley, Powell, Robertson, Rockcastle, Rowan, Washington, and Wolfe counties.

Federal funding also is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

For more information about these actions or a specific project, write to FEMA Region 4, 3005 Chamblee Tucker Road, Atlanta, GA 30341-4112. You may also email FEMA-R4EHP@fema.dhs.gov. Include in the email subject line, “DR-4848-KY EHAD.” Comments should be sent in writing within 30 days of the date of the public notice.

For the latest information on the Kentucky remnants of Hurricane Helene recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4848. On X/Twitter follow KYEM @KentuckyEM and FEMA Region 4 @femaregion4.