Prime Minister’s Council on Canada-U.S. Relations

CANADA, January 16 - Canada and the United States are the closest of friends, steadfast allies, and partners in the world’s most successful bilateral relationship.

With the threats of tariffs from the incoming U.S. administration, the Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today launched the Council on Canada-U.S. Relations.

Comprised of leaders in business, innovation, and policy, the members of the Council will use their sectoral expertise to support the Prime Minister and Cabinet at this important time in the Canada-U.S. relationship.

The members are as follows: 

  • Jean Charest
  • Rachel Notley
  • Stephen McNeil
  • David MacNaughton
  • Steve Verheul
  • Arlene Dickinson
  • Linda Hasenfratz
  • Lana Payne
  • Jody Thomas
  • Flavio Volpe
  • Tabatha Bull
  • Shahrzad Rafati
  • Hassan Yussuff
  • Wes Hall
  • Martin Caron
  • Brian Topp
  • Tim Gitzel
  • Ambassador Kirsten Hillman

