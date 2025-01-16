Minnesota DNR invites public comment to shape offerings at new Keystone Woods Wildlife Management Area (published January 16, 2025)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in the new Keystone Woods Wildlife Management Area to share their thoughts on what amenities and opportunities they’d like to see at the WMA in the future.

Located in Washington County, Keystone Woods WMA was established in October 2024 and offers 1,820 acres of public land, including woods, wetlands, prairie grasslands and small lakes.

“Because it’s so close to the Twin Cities metro, Keystone Woods has the potential to offer expanded amenities and opportunities that aren’t typically available at our other WMAs,” said Gretchen Miller, Minnesota DNR Central Region wildlife manager. “We’re excited to hear the public’s thoughts and explore what recreation and outreach ideas would work well within our WMA system.”

Public input opportunities

The Minnesota DNR will host two public events where staff will give an overview of the Keystone Woods property and its history, discuss potential opportunities on the WMA, and answer questions.

An online meeting will be held Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 6-8 p.m. via WebEx. A link to join the webinar is available on the Keystone Woods WMA webpage.

An in-person public meeting will be held Thursday, Feb. 13 from 6-8 p.m. at Hugo City Hall, 14669 Fitzgerald Ave. N, Hugo.

Comments can also be submitted by:

The DNR will accept public feedback on Keystone Woods WMA through Sunday, March 2.

About Keystone Woods WMA

Established in October 2024, Keystone Woods is a developing 1,820-acre wildlife management area located in Washington County. The WMA offers a variety of landscapes that provide significant wildlife habitat, including forest, woodlands, grasslands, wetlands and small lakes. More information and maps of the area can be found on the Keystone Woods webpage and WMA Finder.