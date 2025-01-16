Minnesota state parks and recreation areas offer winter camping and lodging (published January 16, 2025)

Minnesota state parks and recreation areas have a variety of camping and lodging options for an unforgettable overnight stay this winter. Whether people are looking to ski in and out of a cabin, wake up to frost-covered forests, or simply enjoy the peace of a crackling fire, Minnesota state parks offer the ultimate winter escape.

Camper cabins

When winter sets in, visitors can cozy up in a camper cabin at a Minnesota state park or recreation area. Parks including Jay Cooke, Afton, Lake Bemidji, Whitewater, and Wild River all have winter cabin options making it possible to enjoy the beauty of the season without sacrificing comfort. These heated, rustic retreats offer the perfect balance of comfort and adventure, providing a warm home base for winter explorations or simply unwinding in the beauty of nature.

While not all camper cabins are available year-round, many that are can be found near popular winter trails and scenic overlooks. Guests can step outside the door and easily enjoy snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, or a winter hike.

Inside the cabins, visitors will find amenities like bunk beds, tables, and benches. All campers need to bring is bedding, cookware, and a sense of adventure. Most cabins also come with a fire ring and picnic table outside, giving the option to toast marshmallows or gather around a crackling fire under the stars. Find details on the DNR’s camper cabin webpage.

Yurts

Yurts are round, insulated, all-season canvas structures with wood floors, woodstoves and basic furnishings. Firewood is provided in winter months, so yurts are a great way to explore the outdoors all day then spend the night toasty warm. Like camper cabins, yurts offer bunk beds, a table and chairs or benches, plus a fire ring and picnic table outdoors.

Yurts are available year-round at three locations: Afton and Glendalough state parks and Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area. Find more information on the DNR’s webpage about yurts.

Winter camping

Winter camping might sound daunting at first, but for those who embrace the challenge, it can be one of the most rewarding ways to experience Minnesota’s natural beauty. While winter camping might be more physically demanding than its summer counterpart, it offers a rare sense of peace and accomplishment.

Visitors should be sure to check park-specific details before heading out, as water access, restroom availability, and plowed campsites vary by location. For first timers, it’s always a good idea to call the park to confirm conditions.

Join the winter camping workshop on Feb. 8

Since 2015, Tettegouche State Park has hosted a day-long winter camping workshop for beginners. Led by Interpretive Naturalist Kurt Mead, the workshop provides step-by-step guidance on everything from dressing for the weather to building snow shelters like a quinzhee — a kind of snow cave that can stay surprisingly warm inside. It’s also a chance to experiment with different options, such as using a “hot tent” with a small wood stove.

To learn more, visit DNR’s winter camping webpage to see which parks offer winter camping, or check out the Tettegouche State Park page for details on the workshop scheduled for Feb. 8.

Itasca State Park has expanded winter lodging in 2025

Itasca State Park has transformed into a true winter adventure hub, offering expanded overnight options for both seasoned cold-weather enthusiasts and first-time winter travelers.

Stay at Pine Ridge Campground with drive-in electric campsites for easy access to ski and snowmobile trails. Embrace the wild side with remote backcountry campsites accessible by ski or snowshoe.

Several of the Bert’s Cabins are now open year-round. Their location offers direct access to Itasca State Park’s snowmobile trails, and pet-friendly cabins are available. The Headwaters Inn is a lodging option that oozes with historic charm. Book one room or all six; the inn offers the perfect set-up for a group getaway. For ski-in/ski-out convenience, stay at the Four-Season Suites in the historic Douglas Lodge area. All winter lodging at Itasca State Park offers free guest Wi-Fi.

Winters at Itasca State Park feature the Twinkle Light Trail, an illuminated loop trail perfect for a short nighttime adventure under the stars. For longer treks, Itasca offers trails for snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, and snowmobiling. Visitors can stop by the Forest Inn to rent snowshoes or skis from Itasca Sports, warm up by the fire, and connect with the park’s vast winter trail system.

Additional information about camping, lodging and recreational opportunities is on the Itasca State Park page.

Planning and safety tips

Being prepared is key to making a winter overnight trip to a state park or recreation area successful and fun.