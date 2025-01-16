Governor Abbott Appoints Griffith To Family And Protective Services Council

TEXAS, January 16 - January 16, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Katrina Griffith to the Family and Protective Services Council for a term set to expire on February 1, 2029. The council is charged with studying and making recommendations to the commissioner regarding the management and operation of the Department of Family and Protective Services.

Katrina Griffith of Pearland is an Associate Judge for the Harris County Child Protection Court. Previously, she was an attorney in private practice with a focus on child welfare law, family law, adoptions, and the STAR Family Intervention Court. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and its Child Welfare Law Section, member and former board member of the Houston Bar Association, and a member of the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges. Additionally, she is a coach and has served in various board positions for the Texas Storm Track Club and is the former vice president and former board member of PACE Youth Programs, Inc. Griffith received a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from The University of Texas at San Antonio and a Juris Doctor from the University of Houston Law Center.