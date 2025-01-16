Erbert & Gerbert's Unveils New Rewards App Sign-Up Offer: FREE Sandwich for all New Rewards Members

Free Sandwich for New Rewards Members Free Sandwich for Current Rewards Members Download the E&G App Today

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Erbert & Gerbert's is delighted to announce a fantastic new sign-up offer for its Rewards App ! All new Rewards members will receive a FREE Sandwich after completing their first rewards purchase. This limited-time promotion makes it easier than ever to enjoy delicious food while earning rewards for every meal.With the Erbert & Gerbert's Rewards App, customers can effortlessly order their favorite sandwiches and soups, earn points on every purchase, and redeem their points for exciting menu items in-store. Additionally, Rewards members will have access to exclusive weekly promotions and giveaways that enhance their dining experience.In an exciting twist, current Rewards members can also earn a FREE sandwich by inviting friends to join! By sharing their unique referral code with friends, existing members will receive a FREE sandwich once their referred friend signs up and makes their first purchase. It’s a delicious way to share Erbert & Gerbert’s with others while treating yourself to a tasty reward!"We are thrilled to introduce this limited-time offer to encourage new customers to join our Rewards program. At Erbert & Gerbert's, we aim to reward our loyal customers for their cravings, and this sign-up promotion allows us to do just that," said Jacob Kersting, Director of Marketing at Erbert & Gerbert's.To take advantage of this exciting offer, simply download the Erbert & Gerbert's App, sign up for the Rewards program, and make your first purchase to receive your FREE sandwich.How to Join the Rewards Program:1. Download the Erbert & Gerbert's App from the App Store or Google Play.2. Sign up for the Rewards program.3. Make your first purchase to unlock your FREE sandwich!Don't miss this delicious opportunity to Reward Your Cravings! Sign up today and treat yourself to a FREE sandwich.For more details on the Erbert & Gerbert's Rewards App and the sign-up offer, visit www.erbertandgerberts.com/rewards

