Out of this World Cheesesteak Sandwiches have Landed at Erbert & Gerbert’s
The much-loved sandwich shop Erbert & Gerbert's is introducing three cheesesteak sandwiches that are sure to take your taste buds on an intergalactic journey!
Erbert & Gerbert's cheesesteaks offer the ideal balance of flavor and convenience. Whether you need a speedy lunch or a fulfilling dinner, our new cheesesteak sandwiches will satisfy your cravings.”EAU CLAIRE, WI, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For over three decades, Erbert & Gerbert's has been tantalizing customers with their freshly prepared bread, freshly sliced meats and vegetables, and scrumptious soups. They have now taken it to the next level with the introduction of three new, hot and satisfying cheesesteak sandwiches.
Erbert & Gerbert's is offering a unique take on the traditional cheesesteak with their Northern, Cali, and Goliath Cheesesteak Sandwiches!
The Northern Cheesesteak contains steak, peppers, and onions, and is topped with melted cheese and mayo. The Cali Cheesesteak is composed of juicy steak with peppers and onion, accompanied by melted provolone, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, making it an ideal summer sandwich. The Goliath Cheesesteak is a meat-lover's delight, with an abundance of steak mixed with peppers and onions, and smothered with bacon, melted cheese, provolone, and mayo.
These delish cheesesteaks won't be on earth forever, so hurry to your nearest Erbert & Gerbert's location for take-out, pick-up, in-store, or delivery before they blast off. You can also order online or via the mobile app. Check out the full menu at https://www.erbertandgerberts.com/menu
