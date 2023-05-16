Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,812 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 446,567 in the last 365 days.

Out of this World Cheesesteak Sandwiches have Landed at Erbert & Gerbert’s

New Erbert and Gerbert's Cheesesteak Sandwiches, here for a limited time.

Out of this World Cheesesteaks have landed at Erbert & Gerbert's

These Meteor Cheesesteaks are here for a Limited Time

These Meteor Cheesesteaks are here for a Limited Time

These Meteor Cheesesteaks are here for a Limited Time

These Meteor Cheesesteaks are here for a Limited Time

The much-loved sandwich shop Erbert & Gerbert's is introducing three cheesesteak sandwiches that are sure to take your taste buds on an intergalactic journey!

Erbert & Gerbert's cheesesteaks offer the ideal balance of flavor and convenience. Whether you need a speedy lunch or a fulfilling dinner, our new cheesesteak sandwiches will satisfy your cravings.”
— Jacob Kersting
EAU CLAIRE, WI, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For over three decades, Erbert & Gerbert's has been tantalizing customers with their freshly prepared bread, freshly sliced meats and vegetables, and scrumptious soups. They have now taken it to the next level with the introduction of three new, hot and satisfying cheesesteak sandwiches.

Erbert & Gerbert's is offering a unique take on the traditional cheesesteak with their Northern, Cali, and Goliath Cheesesteak Sandwiches!

The Northern Cheesesteak contains steak, peppers, and onions, and is topped with melted cheese and mayo. The Cali Cheesesteak is composed of juicy steak with peppers and onion, accompanied by melted provolone, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, making it an ideal summer sandwich. The Goliath Cheesesteak is a meat-lover's delight, with an abundance of steak mixed with peppers and onions, and smothered with bacon, melted cheese, provolone, and mayo.

These delish cheesesteaks won't be on earth forever, so hurry to your nearest Erbert & Gerbert's location for take-out, pick-up, in-store, or delivery before they blast off. You can also order online or via the mobile app. Check out the full menu at https://www.erbertandgerberts.com/menu

Jacob Kersting
Erbert and Gerbert's
+1 612-559-2144
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter

You just read:

Out of this World Cheesesteak Sandwiches have Landed at Erbert & Gerbert’s

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more