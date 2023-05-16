Out of this World Cheesesteak Sandwiches have Landed at Erbert & Gerbert’s

Out of this World Cheesesteaks have landed at Erbert & Gerbert's These Meteor Cheesesteaks are here for a Limited Time These Meteor Cheesesteaks are here for a Limited Time

The much-loved sandwich shop Erbert & Gerbert's is introducing three cheesesteak sandwiches that are sure to take your taste buds on an intergalactic journey!

Erbert & Gerbert's cheesesteaks offer the ideal balance of flavor and convenience. Whether you need a speedy lunch or a fulfilling dinner, our new cheesesteak sandwiches will satisfy your cravings.” — Jacob Kersting