Summary of Incident: Female migrant succumbs to environmental exposure after being found by Border Patrol Agents

This notification is being issued to the public pursuant to the CBP policy regarding Notification and Review Procedures for Certain Deaths and Deaths in Custody and the Department of Homeland Security FY 2021 Appropriation (H. Rept. 116-458) reporting requirements related to CBP-involved deaths.

On June 23, 2024, at approximately 9:40 p.m., Border Patrol Agents (BPAs) in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, responded to a report from the Army National Guard that a helicopter aircrew had spotted a person wandering near Straus Road in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. The BPAs responded to the area and, at approximately 9:48 a.m., encountered a female undocumented noncitizen. The woman directed them to an area of the desert nearby, where another female noncitizen was in medical distress. At approximately 9:50 p.m., the BPAs requested emergency medical services (EMS) by radio. They assessed the woman in distress and determined that she was exhibiting symptoms consistent with dehydration and made efforts to render aid, using water to cool the woman. The BPAs attempted to give her water, but she was unresponsive and unable to drink.



At approximately 10:17 p.m., an American Medical Response EMS unit arrived and assumed primary medical care of the woman. At approximately 11:06 p.m., EMS transported her to University Medical Center of El Paso. The woman was admitted to the hospital and placed in the intensive care unit and Border Patrol established and maintained hospital watch. Hospital doctors determined that she was suffering from kidney failure and a blood clotting disorder brought on by severe dehydration. On June 25, 2024, at approximately 9:57 a.m., doctors pronounced her deceased.



CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) requested that the El Paso County Office of the Medical Examiner conduct an autopsy examination of the decedent. On June 25, 2024, a medical examiner conducted an autopsy and determined that the death was accidental, caused by hyperthermia.



CBP OPR is reviewing this incident. The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General has been notified.