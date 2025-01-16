Summary of Incident: Border Patrol Agent attempts to stop suicidal man

This notification is being issued to the public pursuant to the CBP policy regarding Notification and Review Procedures for Certain Deaths and Deaths in Custody and the Department of Homeland Security FY 2021 Appropriation (H. Rept. 116-458) reporting requirements related to CBP-involved deaths.

On July 17, 2024, at approximately 1:59 a.m., while on patrol monitoring law enforcement radio frequencies, a Border Patrol Agent (BPA) emergency medical technician assigned to the Rangeley Station heard Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) personnel advise of a possible suicidal person near Eustis, Maine in the area near State Route 27. The BPA contacted FCSO by phone and advised that he was near Eustis and available to support. FCSO requested assistance and the BPA immediately responded and informed his supervisor.



At approximately 2:25 a.m., the BPA located a truck that matched the description provided by FCSO. The BPA activated his emergency equipment and performed a vehicle stop to conduct a welfare check.

After the vehicle came to a stop, a man reportedly exited it with a pistol. The BPA reported that he unholstered his CBP-issued handgun, pointed it at the man, and gave him commands to drop his pistol. The man did not comply, but did not raise the pistol towards the BPA. Rather, he turned and began walking away. The BPA followed the man, holstered his handgun, and drew his Electronic Control Weapon (ECW).

At approximately 2:27 a.m., the BPA deployed his ECW, however, the man was able to bring the firearm to his head and discharged one round. The BPA immediately advised a shot had been fired and requested assistance via service radio.

At approximately 2:28 a.m., FCSO deputies arrived on scene and the BPA told them what had transpired and described the man’s condition. USBP dispatch advised, via service radio, that they had dispatched emergency medical services. The BPA checked the man’s vital signs, administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation for approximately 30 seconds, then went back to his USBP vehicle for his medical bag. The BPA returned to the man and used his stethoscope to check for a heartbeat. He checked for a pulse and checked for a pupil reaction to light but did not find any signs of life.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., NorthStar Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived on scene and assumed primary care of the man. NorthStar EMS medically assessed the man and found no signs of life. A NorthStar paramedic pronounced the man deceased at 2:32 a.m.



On July 18, 2024, CBP Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) was advised that the Maine Office of Chief Medical Examiner conducted an external examination and listed the cause of death as gunshot wound of the head; the manner of death was suicide.

The FCSO is investigating the incident and CBP OPR is reviewing it. The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General was notified.