Economic growth, protecting public services key focus of cabinet mandate

CANADA, January 16 - Cabinet ministers are being directed to focus on growing B.C.’s economy and protecting vital public services in the face of unprecedented threats from beyond Canada’s borders, including United States president-elect Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs.

“No matter what the world throws at us, British Columbia has everything we need to succeed – abundant natural resources, access to markets and most importantly the people who call this place home,” said Premier David Eby. “In times of instability, we are strongest when we work together to build on these unique advantages. Our team will prioritize growing the economy and building the wealth needed to support strong public services working families rely on.”

The mandate letters to cabinet ministers lay out the government’s high-level commitments and broad policy direction. All ministers are asked to listen and learn from British Columbians of all perspectives and backgrounds. They are also directed to review all existing programs to ensure they remain relevant and efficient, protect front-line services, grow the economy and keep costs low for British Columbians.

Economic and natural-resource ministers will work with industry, First Nations and communities to dramatically accelerate permit approvals for major job and revenue-creating projects, while maintaining the world-leading environmental and labour standards B.C. is known for. The mandate letters recognize economic growth and responsible fiscal management as necessary conditions for protecting and strengthening public services.

“Governments around the world are navigating a challenging fiscal environment, as we’re seeing slower global economic growth and threats from south of the border,” Premier Eby said. “A strong fiscal foundation is essential to helping people build a good life here. By making the best use of public dollars, we can protect services and tackle the challenges people worry about around the kitchen table – from delivering homes people can afford to hiring family doctors.”

Every one of Premier Eby’s mandate letters to cabinet contains these core priorities: