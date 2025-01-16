Polygence and Envision by WorldStrides Partner to Offer a Comprehensive Summer Program Preparing Students for Success

Through the program, students travel on an Envision by WorldStrides summer program to find inspiration, & turn it into action with Polygence mentored research.

Students often leave a summer program with a spark, a new understanding of their future. With this program, we’re excited to help them build a bridge to continue that pathway in their everyday lives.” — Annie Peuquet, Director of Partnerships at Polygence

MENLO PARK, CA and VIENNA, VA: Envision by WorldStrides , a leader in summer career exploration and leadership programs for students, and Polygence , a pioneer in personalized research and mentorship programs, announce their partnership to provide pathway-building opportunities for students.In its forty-year history, Envision has provided over one million students with life-changing opportunities to travel to university campuses to participate in career exploration programs that expose them to real-world challenges. From home, Polygence provides students the chance to take that newfound direction and explore it with tailored mentorship through flexible, project-based learning in the student's unique passion.Recognizing the need to connect career exploration to concrete outcomes, this collaboration offers students a facilitated pathway to transform their insights into real-world learning opportunities through tailored mentorship and flexible, project-based learning."Relevance breeds engagement, engagement spawns inspiration", said Dr. Jan Sikorsky, Vice President of Innovation at Envision by WorldStrides. "By partnering with Polygence, Envision students now have a path beyond inspiration to explore their career interests through mentored research experiences.""Envision by WorldStrides has an incredible legacy of transformational programming that has had a remarkable impact on students' lives as they consider their own passions and purpose. Polygence is thrilled to join their network of partners to provide personalized, flexible, and student-centered research opportunities to inspired students eager to better prepare themselves for the world ahead," says Annie Peuquet, Director of Partnerships at Polygence. "Students often leave an incredible summer program with a spark, a newly opened door of understanding into their future. But once they return home, students need a bridge to continue that pathway they've uncovered, back in their everyday lives. We are excited to help students build that path."Beginning January 2025, students will have the opportunity to pair an Envision Experience Summer Program in Medicine, Healthcare, or Engineering with a mentored research project in a student's unique subject area through Polygence's 1:1 Core Research Program or its group course, Pods.For more information about Envision and Polygence's partnership, visit envision.polygence.org . If your student is ready to apply, you can request information to enroll.About PolygenceFounded in 2019 and based in Menlo Park, CA, Polygence is a leading provider of personalized, project-based learning that empowers students to take charge of their journey, discover their passions, and confidently prepare for college and beyond. The company was born from a shared passion for mentorship by co-founders Janos Perczel, who holds a PhD in Quantum Physics from MIT, and Jin Chow, a Princeton Valedictorian and Stanford PhD candidate. After reconnecting at Stanford, the duo envisioned Polygence as a tech-enabled mentorship program designed to give high school students the freedom and agency to explore their interests beyond traditional school curricula. Today, Polygence connects students with expert mentors to cultivate skills, spark curiosity, and inspire the next generation to thrive in an ever-changing world.About WorldStridesWorldStrides is the global leader in educational travel and experiential learning. The company was founded in 1967 to provide middle school travel programs to Washington, D.C. and has grown to provide a wide range of programs for more than 550,000 students annually to over 100 countries around the world. WorldStrides offers experiential learning programs in educational travel, performing arts, language immersion, career exploration, service-learning, study abroad, and sports. Each of these experiences helps students to see beyond the classroom and to see the world – and themselves – in new ways.About Envision by WorldStridesEnvision by WorldStrides is the nation's leading provider of career exploration and leadership programs that help students make their career, college, and life aspirations a reality. Founded in 1985, over 1 million students have participated in Envision programs. Each summer, Envision hosts over 20,000 students on college campuses across the country to help them to discover their passions, acquire hands-on career exploration experience, and realize the power of their potential.

