Polygence Partners with Mastery Transcript Consortium to Launch a Certified Learning Record for High School Students
MTC Learning Record provides a full depiction of students aptitude, capabilities, and skills to better inform colleges and employers of student potential.MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polygence, a leader in mentored research programs for high school students, today announces its partnership with the Mastery Transcript Consortium® (MTC) to launch the Polygence Certified MTC Learning Record. Students who complete Polygence’s 10-session Core Program, a 1:1 mentored research program, can now add a Learning Record to document their achievements.
The Learning Record is designed to complement traditional academic transcripts and provides evidence-backed ratings from the expert mentor who guides the student through their Core research project. The Record details the student’s personal growth throughout their project, providing a mastery-based assessment in key competency areas such as Perseverance, Intellectual Curiosity, Collaboration, and Academic Research Skills.
"We are thrilled to partner with the Mastery Transcript Consortium to introduce the Polygence Certified MTC Learning Record," said GP LeBourdais, Head of Strategic Initiatives at Polygence. “Many research programs focus on project outcomes like research papers — which are exciting and definitely something to celebrate. But we also think it’s important to document the growth that occurs while the student works toward that outcome. The Learning Record provides schools with a vision into how a prospective student approaches and executes a complex project, which is just as important, if not more important, than the project outcome itself.”
"Polygence shares our mission of providing students with a tool to showcase their academic and practical skills in a meaningful and comprehensive manner," commented Patricia Russell, Chief Education Officer of the Mastery Transcript Consortium, an ETS company. “We’re excited that students whose schools may not yet offer mastery-based assessments can still demonstrate their aptitude through their work in out-of-school programs such as Polygence. The MTC Learning Record is a key step forward in giving colleges a more complete picture of student abilities.”
“MTC represents the leading edge of this competency-based future in education,” says LeBourdais. “More than 500 colleges and universities have accepted students from member secondary schools that use MTC learning records. They’re advancing groundbreaking work to make digital competency-based learning records accessible to all students. Polygence is thrilled to join this movement to document student growth with tangible skills that letter grades often can’t convey.”
Polygence’s 10-session Core Program is a mentored research program that matches students with expert mentors from some of the top universities in the United States. Students get to choose any topic they’re passionate about, and any outcome that excites them. Projects take 3-6 months to complete and often result in research papers, but can also culminate in prototypes, podcasts, animated shorts, and historical replicas. Throughout the projects, students gain important skills and build their academic confidence.
For more information about Polygence and the Polygence Certified MTC Learning Record, visit www.polygence.org/masterylearning. For more information about the Mastery Transcript Consortium, visit www.mastery.org.
About Polygence:
Polygence is a tech-enabled education company whose mentored research programs are designed to empower high school students to pursue their academic passions through personalized research projects. Founded with a mission to democratize access to research opportunities, Polygence offers the most personalized and flexible research programs for high schoolers, so they can create a project as unique as they are and grow their love of learning.
Amanda Chagoya
Polygence
+1 (650) 600 6458
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok