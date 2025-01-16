Springboard Enterprises’ 2024 Healthcare + Tech Cohort Showcases Innovation at J.P. Morgan’s 43rd Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Springboard Enterprises , the world-leading accelerator in advancing women-led innovation, is proud to announce the successful presentation of its 2024 Healthcare and Technology Cohort during the prestigious J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.The nine companies, led by female founders, highlighted their innovative solutions that address critical challenges in healthcare, ranging from cancer diagnostics to antimicrobial resistance and at-home diagnostic tools.Held annually, the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference is one of the most significant events in the healthcare industry, attracting leaders from across the globe. This year, Springboard’s cohort made a powerful impact as they showcased their technologies aimed at transforming patient care, improving outcomes, and addressing some of the most pressing health concerns of our time.The nine companies selected for the 2024 Healthcare and Technology Accelerator Program presented their work at Deloitte’s San Francisco office, to an audience of over 200 investors, industry leaders, and healthcare professionals.1. Jean Pham, Co-Founder & CEO, CellensCellens is bringing clarity and precision to non-invasive cancer diagnostics through the combination of mechanobiology and machine learning, creating a powerful tool to aid in early detection.2. Cheri Ackerman, Co-Founder & CEO, Concerto BiosciencesConcerto Biosciences uncovers the complexities of microbial ecosystems, providing insights that fuel microbial product discovery for healthcare applications.3. Julie Kennedy, Co-Founder & CEO, RubyWellRubyWell is an intelligent, automated guide that helps family caregivers regain financial stability by continuously discovering and delivering new savings, benefits, and compensation opportunities.4. Amanda Burkardt, CEO, PhiogenPhiogen is developing the next generation of antibiotics to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and treat hard-to-manage infections.5. Pahini Pandya, Founder & CEO, Panakeia Technology LimitedPanakeia’s AI platform delivers molecular biomarker information directly from H&E tissue images in minutes, offering life-saving benefits to cancer patients by speeding up diagnostic timelines.6. Martha Sklavos, PhD, Founder & CEO, Aloe TherapeuticsAloe Therapeutics harnesses the power of the immune response from transplant rejection to boost the effectiveness of checkpoint immunotherapy for patients with difficult-to-treat solid tumors.7. Amy Urban, DMD, Founder & CMO, Harmony ApplianceHarmony Appliance a women-owned medical device company focused on improving sleep quality through non-pharmacological solutions.8. Nathalya Mamane, Founder & CEO, RT MicroDxRT MicroDx offers accurate, accessible, at-home diagnostics using saliva-based DNA amplification technology to detect bacterial and viral pathogens, starting with Strep A.9. Adrianna Cantu, Founder & CEO, RevealixRevealix provides a mobile smart foot health platform using thermography and risk screening software to prevent diabetic foot complications, particularly benefiting rural and underserved areas.These nine companies participated in Springboard’s Healthcare and Technology Accelerator Program, which includes an intensive bootcamp and a series of expert-led workshops designed to accelerate their growth. Each company also gains access to Springboard's dynamic network of strategic advisors, industry experts, and potential investors. This support ensures that these leaders have the tools and guidance necessary to scale their solutions and create meaningful change within the healthcare ecosystem.“We are incredibly proud to see our 2024 Healthcare and Technology Cohort take center stage during the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The solutions presented by these founders not only exemplify the future of healthcare but also show the vital role of diversity in driving innovation. At Springboard, our mission is to empower these entrepreneurs to amplify their impact and deliver transformative solutions that will greatly enhance patient care and improve health outcomes worldwide,” said Julie Silverstein, Acting CEO of Springboard Enterprises.As the only female-founder focused event during J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Conference, the 2024 Healthcare and Technology Cohort has already demonstrated that women innovators are at the forefront of transforming healthcare, and their participation has further solidified their role in shaping the future of the industry.Springboard’s has opened applications for their next program that will focus on women’s health innovation. Learn more here.

