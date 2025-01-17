Mayor Horwath to present 10 outstanding residents with The Order of Hamilton

HAMILTON, ON – Mayor Andrea Horwath will honour 10 exceptional individuals with the 2024 Order of Hamilton at the Mayor’s New Year’s Levees this week.

The Order of Hamilton celebrates outstanding voluntary contributions by Hamiltonians who have gone above and beyond in building a stronger, more vibrant community.

"The Order of Hamilton pays tribute to the heart and soul of our community – the individuals who give selflessly, inspire change, and contribute to building a better and stronger city,” said Mayor Horwath. “These honorees embody the values of compassion, resilience, and leadership that make Hamilton such a remarkable place to call home. It is my privilege to celebrate their contributions and the lasting impact they’ve made on our community."

All Hamiltonians and members of the media are invited to attend the levees. Attendees are encouraged to support local food banks by bringing a non-perishable food item.

Levee Dates

Thursday, January 16, 2025 from 7 to 9 pm

Glanbrook Municipal Service Centre, 4280 Binbrook Road, Binbrook



from 7 to 9 pm Glanbrook Municipal Service Centre, 4280 Binbrook Road, Binbrook Friday, January 17, 2025 from 7 to 9 pm

Hamilton City Hall, 71 Main Street West, Hamilton



from 7 to 9 pm Hamilton City Hall, 71 Main Street West, Hamilton Saturday, January 18, 2025 from 2 to 4 pm

Dundas Town Hall, 60 Main Street, Dundas

The 2024 Order of Hamilton Recipients

The full list of recipients and their biographies are posted online at Hamilton.ca/OrderofHamilton.

Khurseed Ahmed

Terri Bedminster

Jennifer Bonner

Aaron Gerrard

Stephanie Milliken

Dermot Nolan

Kristin Shuttleworth

Oravanne “Anne” Thompson

Nadia Tornifoglia-McIntyre

Medora Uppal

Quick Facts