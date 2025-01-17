Mayor Horwath to present 10 outstanding residents with The Order of Hamilton
HAMILTON, ON – Mayor Andrea Horwath will honour 10 exceptional individuals with the 2024 Order of Hamilton at the Mayor’s New Year’s Levees this week.
The Order of Hamilton celebrates outstanding voluntary contributions by Hamiltonians who have gone above and beyond in building a stronger, more vibrant community.
"The Order of Hamilton pays tribute to the heart and soul of our community – the individuals who give selflessly, inspire change, and contribute to building a better and stronger city,” said Mayor Horwath. “These honorees embody the values of compassion, resilience, and leadership that make Hamilton such a remarkable place to call home. It is my privilege to celebrate their contributions and the lasting impact they’ve made on our community."
All Hamiltonians and members of the media are invited to attend the levees. Attendees are encouraged to support local food banks by bringing a non-perishable food item.
Levee Dates
-
Thursday, January 16, 2025 from 7 to 9 pm
Glanbrook Municipal Service Centre, 4280 Binbrook Road, Binbrook
-
Friday, January 17, 2025 from 7 to 9 pm
Hamilton City Hall, 71 Main Street West, Hamilton
-
Saturday, January 18, 2025 from 2 to 4 pm
Dundas Town Hall, 60 Main Street, Dundas
The 2024 Order of Hamilton Recipients
The full list of recipients and their biographies are posted online at Hamilton.ca/OrderofHamilton.
- Khurseed Ahmed
- Terri Bedminster
- Jennifer Bonner
- Aaron Gerrard
- Stephanie Milliken
- Dermot Nolan
- Kristin Shuttleworth
- Oravanne “Anne” Thompson
- Nadia Tornifoglia-McIntyre
- Medora Uppal
Quick Facts
- To be eligible, individuals must reside in the City of Hamilton at the time of the award and demonstrate exceptional voluntary contributions to community building and or service. These contributions must exceed their professional responsibilities and have a lasting impact on the City of Hamilton.
- Award recipients are selected by a panel chaired by the Mayor’s Office and include the City Manager and a member of the public. A maximum of 10 awards are presented in any given year, and in cases where no suitable candidates are identified, the award is not granted.
- Since its inception in 2019, 70 Hamilton residents have been awarded The Order of Hamilton.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.