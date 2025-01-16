Decolonial climate finance in practice: assessing proposed reforms

Numerous structural reforms of the international finance architecture have been proposed by different actors and institutions. These proposed reforms differ in the principles underpinning the need for the reform and the extent to which geopolitical power imbalances between countries are being considered.

The authors apply their guiding questions to the Bridgetown Initiative as a case study of one such proposal. Throughout this paper, they use the IMF classification of advanced economies as a proxy for the Global North, with all other countries being the Global South.