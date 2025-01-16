TCEQ approves fines totaling $967,119

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $926,944 against 30 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: three air quality, one Edwards Aquifer, two industrial wastewater discharges, one multi-media, six municipal wastewater discharges, two petroleum storage tanks, three public water systems, and six water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one landscape irrigator installer, four petroleum storage tanks, and one water quality.

In addition, on Jan. 7, the executive director approved penalties totaling $40,175 against 20 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Jan. 30, 2025.