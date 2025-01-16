Attorney General Jackley Congratulates Florida AG Ashley Moody For Being Selected to Serve as U.S. Senator

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has issued this statement following the selection of Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to serve as that state’s next U.S. Senator.

“Attorney General Moody has spent her service as Attorney General upholding the rule of law, supporting law enforcement, opposing illegal immigration, and introducing strong illegal drug laws. I have worked with AG Moody on these important issues and appreciate her conservative principles. She is another example how Attorneys General play a pivotal role in leading our states and nation forward.”

Attorney General Jackley is the outgoing chairman of the Attorney General Alliance and is the incoming vice-chairman of the National Association of Attorneys General.

