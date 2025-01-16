CE stresses full and accurate implementation of ‘One country, two systems’

MACAU, January 16 - The sixth-term Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) will build upon the achievements and experiences of previous-term Governments and, hand-in-hand with all sectors of society, will carry forward the spirit of the important speeches and instructions given by President Xi Jinping during his inspection of Macao.

The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today made the remarks at the 2025 Spring Festival reception hosted by the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the MSAR.

In the new year, the Government would be committed fully, accurately, and unswervingly, to implementing the “One country, two systems” principle; to enforcing firmly the Central Government's overall jurisdiction over the MSAR; to safeguarding always the country’s sovereignty, security, and development interests; and to safeguarding national security and Macao’s stability.

Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Mr Ho Hau Wah; Deputy Director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, and Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, Mr Zheng Xincong; former Chief Executives of the MSAR, Mr Chui Sai On and Mr Ho Iat Seng; the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the MSAR, Mr Liu Xianfa; the Commander of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Macao Garrison, Mr Yu Changjiang; and around 1,200 guests attended the Spring Festival reception.

In his speech at the event, Mr Sam said 2024 was a remarkable year in Macao’s history. President Xi had outlined “Three Expectations” and “Four Aspirations” and a series of instructions during his visit to Macao in December. They had provided a high-level perspective that clearly indicated the direction for Macao’s future development and the implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle.

The Chief Executive said that, over the past 25 years, the practising of “One country, two systems” with Macao characteristics had achieved remarkable and widely-recognised success, demonstrating to all its vitality and unique appeal. These achievements were a source of confidence and of high hopes for future development. At today’s occasion, Mr Sam took the opportunity, on behalf of the MSAR Government, to extend heartfelt thanks to the Central Government and all its Macao-based institutions, sister provinces and cities across the mainland, all Macao residents, and friends at home and abroad, for their interest and support regarding the development and advancement of the MSAR.

In 2024, the motherland had steadily advanced high-quality development; focused on enhancing new quality productive forces; continuously deepened reform and opening up; effectively safeguarded people's livelihoods; successfully convened the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China; grandly held a series of major celebratory events; smoothly accomplished the main tasks and objectives of economic and social development; and successfully taken solid steps towards a new era in the Chinese path to modernisation. The prosperity and development of the motherland had provided precious opportunities and vast horizons for the people of Macao, said Mr Sam. The great motherland has always been the strongest support and greatest source of confidence for Macao's long-term prosperity and stability, he added.

The MSAR Government would adhere to the governance philosophy of “Striving Together, Upholding Integrity and Innovation”, advocating unity, valuing consultation, vigorously reforming and actively serving, to push forward for appropriate economic diversification, enhance coordination, boldly reform and innovate, and strive for new substantial progress in the construction of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

Mr Sam said the Government would advance public administrative reform, while pressing ahead with projects relating to people’s welfare; and would support the younger generation in pursuing and achieving their dreams.

The Government would dedicate further effort to build Macao into a significant bridgehead for the country's high-level opening to the outside world, and as an important window for exchange and mutual learning among the Chinese civilisation and the Western one. The Government would join hands to polish further Macao’s “golden business card” as an international metropolis; actively create a high-level environment for the gathering of international high-end talent; display greater activity on the international stage; and would better integrate into, and serve, the country's overall development.

At present and for some time to come, opportunities and challenges are intertwined, said Mr Sam. He called for unity to serve Macao and the country; realise the visions of “Law-based Macao”, “Vibrant Macao”, “Cultural Macao”, and “Blissful Macao”; pioneer new situations of high-quality development under the “One country, two systems” principle; and make new and greater contributions to the great cause of national rejuvenation and the promotion of the Chinese path to modernisation on all fronts.