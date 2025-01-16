Submit Release
DNR enforcement actions, published 1/16/2025

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/EnforcementActions 

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Emmet County

LBH Partner LLP

Submit the complete manure management plans and pay a $6,000 administrative penalty.

O’Brien County

Roorda Dairy, LLC

Submit for approval a written Standard Operating Procedures for land application methods, equipment inspections, employee training, manure irrigation methods, and notification of releases; immediately implement the procedure upon approval; pay $30,791.07 in fish restitution; and pay a $8,000 administrative penalty.

Administrative Orders

Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.

