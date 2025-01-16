Additional Climate Education Professional Development Grants Available for 2025-2026 School Year

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is excited to release the third round of Climate Education Professional Development grant funds for climate-related professional learning for Maine educators and local education providers. The grant application is due March 21, 2025. Awarded programs will take place between July 1, 2025, and June 30, 2026.

The Maine DOE Climate Education Professional Development Grant Program was designed as a result of LD 1902, which the Maine Legislature passed in the spring of 2022. The program continues to expand its reach and impact statewide by encouraging the partnership of schools and community-based organizations for climate-related, interdisciplinary professional learning.

In this third round of grants, the program has been refined to include two different types of professional learning models. This is based on learnings from Phase 1 and Phase 2 grant applicants and awardees in 2023 and 2024.

Program type 1 focuses on an individual local education provider, allowing only the local education provider’s educators and staff to work with a partner organization with a budget between $5,000 and $30,000.

Program type 2 is designed to be a professional learning summit where the local education provider and partner host an event or events that are open to educators and staff in a broader region – e.g., multiple school administrative units (SAUs), county(s), statewide, or other. Awarded type 2 programs may have a budget between $5,000 and $100,00

A total of $650,000 has been allocated for this third round of grant programs. Applications are available starting January 14, 2025, and are due March 21, 2025. Programming may run from July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026.

To view the Climate Education Professional Development Grant RFA, please visit the State of Maine Division of Procurement Services webpage and search for RFA #202412219. More information can be found on the Maine DOE website.

As the Climate Education Professional Development Grant Program continues, the program’s impact throughout the state is becoming more evident. Seven programs from Phase 1 in the spring and summer of 2024 worked with 126 teachers and 17 partners and reached more than 4,000 students in Maine. More information about the overall impact of those programs and their individual narratives can be found here. Ten phase 2 programs are currently underway throughout the state. Learn more about those here.

Questions about the RFA should be emailed to Teddy Lyman, Maine DOE Climate Education Specialist, at Theodore.Lyman@maine.gov by 11:59 p.m. on February 7, 2025. Questions and answers will be posted publicly on the Maine DOE Climate Education webpage.

The Climate Education webpage contains additional information from the Maine DOE, as well, including resources. Interested partners may also consider joining the upcoming Maine Climate Education Quarterly Winter Meeting.