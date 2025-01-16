LSEG Wins Prestigious Brandon Hall Group Award for Excellence in Technology

LSEG has won a Brandon Hall Group Bronze Award for Excellence in the Best Advance in Unique Talent Management Technology category.

We know that data-based decisions lead to more equitable and fair outcomes. When this is done with transparency it invites co-ownership from employees by involving them in the process. ” — Asi DeGani, Director of Skills and Talent Development at LSEG

CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LSEG, a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider, has won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Bronze Award for Excellence in the Best Advance in Unique Talent Management Technology category in the 2024 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards™.This accolade celebrates LSEG’s groundbreaking initiative, "LSEG Leverages Skills-Based Approach to Drive Equitable Promotion Process," which underscores the company's commitment to advancing talent management through technology. By partnering with Fuel50’s talent marketplace technology, LSEG implemented a skills-based promotion framework that enhances transparency, reduces bias, and creates equitable career growth opportunities across the organization.This achievement highlights LSEG’s dedication to building a workplace where every employee has the tools and opportunities to thrive.The award winners were announced on December 5, 2024, and the full list can be viewed here: https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/ Asi DeGani, Director of Skills and Talent Development at LSEG said: “We are thrilled to be recognized for the work we have done incorporating skills data into the promotion process. We know that data-based decisions lead to more equitable and fair outcomes. When this is done with transparency it invites co-ownership from employees by involving them in the process. It keeps us accountable for the decisions we make and allows us to stand behind those decisions with confidence.”"In our 31st year, the Excellence in Technology Awards continue to showcase the best innovations in learning, talent management, talent acquisition, HR, workforce management, and sales enablement technologies. We are proud to receive applications from a diverse range of organizations globally, reflecting the ever-evolving landscape of technology solutions," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, leader of the Excellence Awards program.Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, program design, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.Excellence Award winners are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, January 28-30, 2025, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners will also serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference."Our awards program is distinguished by the thorough evaluation process led by industry experts. Judges meticulously score each entry, and our executive leadership team at Brandon Hall Group reviews and validates the judging and scoring. The level of the award is solely determined by the number of points, ensuring a fair and unbiased recognition of excellence in technology," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke.About LSEGLSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider, playing a vital social and economic role in the world’s financial system. With our open approach, trusted expertise and global scale, we enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities. We are dedicated partners with extensive experience, deep knowledge and a worldwide presence in data and analytics; indices; capital formation; and trade execution, clearing and risk management across multiple asset classes. LSEG is headquartered in the United Kingdom, with significant operations in 60 countries across EMEA, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. We employ 25,000 people globally, more than half located in Asia Pacific.About Fuel50Fuel50 is a global leader in talent intelligence solutions, dedicated to solving the skills crisis with the industry’s only expert-driven skills ontology. By offering curated skill development, career pathing, and actionable insights, Fuel50 helps organizations close skill gaps and build dynamic, successful teams. Fuel50.comAbout Brandon Hall Group™Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large, and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits, and associations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.