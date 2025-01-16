Hypothalamic Obesity Market Growth to Accelerate in Forecast Period (2024-2034), DelveInsight Analyzes

Hypothalamic Obesity Market Insights

DelveInsight’s Hypothalamic Obesity Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Hypothalamic Obesity Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Hypothalamic Obesity, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hypothalamic Obesity market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Hypothalamic Obesity market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Hypothalamic Obesity Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Hypothalamic Obesity Market Report:

• The Hypothalamic Obesity market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In June 2024, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals announced the commencement of dosing for the first patient in Part 2 of its global Phase I clinical trial of DA-1726, a drug being developed for the treatment of obesity, in the United States.

• In May 2024, Metaphore Biotechnologies, in collaboration with Flagship Pioneering, announced a research partnership with Novo Nordisk to develop up to two next-generation therapeutics for obesity management. This collaboration is part of a broader strategic alliance between Novo Nordisk and Flagship Pioneering aimed at creating a portfolio of innovative treatments for cardiometabolic and rare diseases.

• In January 2024, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals entered into a worldwide licensing agreement with LG Chem for LB54640, an investigational oral small molecule targeting the melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) and currently undergoing Phase II clinical trials. This partnership highlights a significant step by pharmaceutical companies in advancing therapies for hypothalamic obesity.

• Research indicates that in the United States, hypothalamic obesity stems from various causes, with 86% of cases linked to brain tumors or tumors treated surgically, either with or without accompanying cranial radiation.

• Studies estimate that the annual incidence of tumor or treatment-related hypothalamic obesity (TTR-HO) in Germany ranges from 0.7 to 1.7 cases per million individuals.

• As per information from the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), the majority (62%) of the cohort comprised individuals with craniopharyngioma. Estimated figures suggest an occurrence of 0.5-2.5 new cases of craniopharyngioma per 1 million individuals annually.

• According to findings from Müller et al. (2022), craniopharyngioma exhibits two distinct incidence peaks: one in individuals aged 10–19 years (29%) and another in adults aged 30–49 years (25%). The prevalence does not display a significant difference between genders, with a male-to-female ratio of 0.95.

• According to Orphanet, the annual incidence of newly diagnosed craniopharyngiomas falls within the range of 0.13 to 2 cases per 100,000 population, and the point prevalence is reported to be 1 to 3 cases per 100,000.

• Among the upcoming treatments, the introduction of Tesomet by Saniona is highly anticipated. While the pipeline for Hypothalamic Obesity may not be extensive, it presents an opportunity for other major players to establish a significant presence in the market.

• Key Hypothalamic Obesity Companies: Saniona, LG Chem, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Amylin Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Novartis, Zafgen, Inc., and others

• Key Hypothalamic Obesity Therapies: IMCIVREE, LB54640 (LR19021), RM-718, Tesomet, LB54640, Setmelanotide, Exenatide, Octreotide, Tesofensine, ZGN-440 sterile diluent, and others

• The Hypothalamic Obesity market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Hypothalamic Obesity pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Hypothalamic Obesity market dynamics.

Hypothalamic Obesity Overview

Hypothalamic obesity refers to a type of obesity that occurs as a result of damage or dysfunction in the hypothalamus, a region of the brain that plays a crucial role in regulating various bodily functions, including appetite, metabolism, and energy balance.

Get a Free sample for the Hypothalamic Obesity Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/hypothalamic-obesity-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Hypothalamic Obesity Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Hypothalamic Obesity Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Hypothalamic Obesity market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Hypothalamic Obesity

• Prevalent Cases of Hypothalamic Obesity by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Hypothalamic Obesity

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Hypothalamic Obesity

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Hypothalamic Obesity epidemiology trends @ Hypothalamic Obesity Epidemiology Forecast

Hypothalamic Obesity Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Hypothalamic Obesity market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Hypothalamic Obesity market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Hypothalamic Obesity Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Hypothalamic Obesity Therapies and Key Companies

• IMCIVREE: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

• LB54640 (LR19021): LG Chem/ Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

• RM-718: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

• Tesomet: Saniona

• LB54640: LG Chem

• Setmelanotide: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Exenatide: Amylin Pharmaceuticals, LLC

• Octreotide: Novartis

• Tesofensine: Saniona

• ZGN-440 sterile diluent: Zafgen, Inc.

Hypothalamic Obesity Market Strengths

• The increase in the prevalence of the disease and the demand for medications for faster and better treatment will boost the market

• The change in life style and eating habits, smoking are contributing to the market growth

Hypothalamic Obesity Market Opportunities

• The current treatment options are very few for treating patients with Hypothalamic Obesity infection, which open a platform of new therapies to boost the market of Hypothalamic Obesity infection.

Scope of the Hypothalamic Obesity Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Hypothalamic Obesity Companies: Saniona, LG Chem, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Amylin Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Novartis, Zafgen, Inc., and others

• Key Hypothalamic Obesity Therapies: IMCIVREE, LB54640 (LR19021), RM-718, Tesomet, LB54640, Setmelanotide, Exenatide, Octreotide, Tesofensine, ZGN-440 sterile diluent , and others

• Hypothalamic Obesity Therapeutic Assessment: Hypothalamic Obesity current marketed and Hypothalamic Obesity emerging therapies

• Hypothalamic Obesity Market Dynamics: Hypothalamic Obesity market drivers and Hypothalamic Obesity market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Hypothalamic Obesity Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Hypothalamic Obesity Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Hypothalamic Obesity companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Hypothalamic Obesity Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Hypothalamic Obesity Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Hypothalamic Obesity

3. SWOT analysis of Hypothalamic Obesity

4. Hypothalamic Obesity Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Hypothalamic Obesity Market Overview at a Glance

6. Hypothalamic Obesity Disease Background and Overview

7. Hypothalamic Obesity Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Hypothalamic Obesity

9. Hypothalamic Obesity Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Hypothalamic Obesity Unmet Needs

11. Hypothalamic Obesity Emerging Therapies

12. Hypothalamic Obesity Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Hypothalamic Obesity Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Hypothalamic Obesity Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Hypothalamic Obesity Market Drivers

16. Hypothalamic Obesity Market Barriers

17. Hypothalamic Obesity Appendix

18. Hypothalamic Obesity Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.