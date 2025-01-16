Hyperuricemia Market to Expand Significantly by 2032, States DelveInsight Report

Hyperuricemia Market Insights

DelveInsight’s Hyperuricemia Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Hyperuricemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Hyperuricemia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hyperuricemia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Hyperuricemia Market Report:

• The Hyperuricemia market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

• In December 2024, Atom Therapeutics Co. Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology firm focused on developing top-tier treatments for inflammatory and metabolic conditions, announced today that it has entered into an exclusive commercialization partnership with a subsidiary of China Medical System Holdings Ltd (CMS). The agreement covers the novel oral small molecule URAT1 inhibitor, lingdolinurad (ABP-671), for the treatment of chronic gout and hyperuricemia in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao Special Administrative Regions.

• According to information from the National Kidney Foundation (2023), hyperuricemia is frequently observed in the United States, affecting 6-8% of healthy adults. Additionally, it is prevalent in 1 in 3 adults with uncontrolled hypertension and multiple cardiovascular risk factors.

• As outlined in a study conducted by Engel et al. (2021), the occurrence of hyperuricemia, defined as exceeding the saturation point of 6.8 mg/dl, was found to be 9.7% in the adult population of Germany. Additionally, the prevalence was notably higher in men compared to women, with rates of 14.8% and 2.8%, respectively.

• Trifiro et al. (2023) reported an increase in the prevalence of asymptomatic hyperuricemia, as evidenced by data from the Italian primary care database. The rates rose from 85.4 per 1000 inhabitants in 2005 to 119.3 per 1000 inhabitants in 2009.

• Key Hyperuricemia Companies: Jiangsu Atom Bioscience, LG Life Sciences, Nippon Chemiphar, LG Chem, Shanton Pharma, InventisBio Co., Ltd, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Fuji Yakuhin Co., Ltd., Virchow Group, Sanofi, Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Getz Pharma, Ardea Biosciences, Inc., Urica Therapeutics Inc., Nuon Therapeutics, Inc., CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc., JW Pharmaceutical, Selecta Biosciences, Inc., and others

• Key Hyperuricemia Therapies: ABP-671, LR19074, NC-2500, Tigulixostat(LC350189), SAP-001, D-0120, SHR4640, FYU-981, TULY, Rasburicase, KUX-1151, Febuxostat, RDEA594, RDEA806, dontinurad, Tranilast, Arhalofenate, URC102, SEL-212, and others

• The Hyperuricemia epidemiology based on gender analyzed that males are more affected with hyperuricemia then females in the US.

• The Hyperuricemia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Hyperuricemia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Hyperuricemia market dynamics.

Hyperuricemia Overview

Hyperuricemia is a medical condition characterized by elevated levels of uric acid in the blood. Uric acid is a waste product formed during the breakdown of purines, which are substances found in certain foods and naturally occurring in the body. Normally, uric acid dissolves in the blood and is excreted from the body through urine. However, when there is an overproduction of uric acid or the kidneys are unable to eliminate it efficiently, hyperuricemia can occur.

Hyperuricemia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Hyperuricemia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Hyperuricemia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Hyperuricemia

• Prevalent Cases of Hyperuricemia by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Hyperuricemia

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Hyperuricemia

Hyperuricemia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Hyperuricemia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Hyperuricemia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Hyperuricemia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Hyperuricemia Therapies and Key Companies

• ABP-671: Jiangsu Atom Bioscience

• LR19074: LG Life Sciences

• NC-2500: Nippon Chemiphar

• Tigulixostat(LC350189): LG Chem

• SAP-001: Shanton Pharma

• D-0120: InventisBio Co., Ltd

• SHR4640: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd.

• FYU-981: Fuji Yakuhin Co., Ltd.

• TULY: Virchow Group

• Rasburicase: Sanofi

• KUX-1151: Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

• Febuxostat: Getz Pharma

• RDEA594: Ardea Biosciences, Inc.

• RDEA806: Ardea Biosciences, Inc.

• dontinurad: Urica Therapeutics Inc.

• Tranilast: Nuon Therapeutics, Inc.

• LC350189: LG Chem

• Arhalofenate: CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.

• URC102: JW Pharmaceutical

• SEL-212: Selecta Biosciences, Inc.

Hyperuricemia Market Strengths

• Hyperuricemia can be easily diagnosed through a simple blood test, which measures the level of uric acid in the blood.

• Urate-lowering drugs, lifestyle modifications, and dietary changes can help control uric acid levels and reduce the risk of gout attacks.

Hyperuricemia Market Opportunities

• Uptake of potential emerging therapies with better clinical profile expected to be medium-fast due to the present unmet needs.

• Advancements in genetics and personalized medicine could lead to tailored treatment plans for individuals with hyperuricemia

Scope of the Hyperuricemia Market Report

• Study Period: 2019–2032

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Hyperuricemia Companies: Jiangsu Atom Bioscience, LG Life Sciences, Nippon Chemiphar, LG Chem, Shanton Pharma, InventisBio Co., Ltd, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Fuji Yakuhin Co., Ltd., Virchow Group, Sanofi, Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Getz Pharma, Ardea Biosciences, Inc., Urica Therapeutics Inc., Nuon Therapeutics, Inc., CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc., JW Pharmaceutical, Selecta Biosciences, Inc., and others

• Key Hyperuricemia Therapies: ABP-671, LR19074, NC-2500, Tigulixostat(LC350189), SAP-001, D-0120, SHR4640, FYU-981, TULY, Rasburicase, KUX-1151, Febuxostat, RDEA594, RDEA806, dontinurad, Tranilast, Arhalofenate, URC102, SEL-212, and others

• Hyperuricemia Therapeutic Assessment: Hyperuricemia current marketed and Hyperuricemia emerging therapies

• Hyperuricemia Market Dynamics: Hyperuricemia market drivers and Hyperuricemia market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Hyperuricemia Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Hyperuricemia Market Access and Reimbursement

