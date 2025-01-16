Bestselling Young Adult Author of “Firekeeper’s Daughter” Angeline Boulley Speaking in Boise

Firekeeper's Daughter Warrior Girl Unearthed

Idaho Humanities Council and The Cabin Present Angeline Boulley Thursday, February 27 at 7:30pm at the Egyptian Theatre

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Idaho Humanities Council (IHC) + The Cabin present Angeline Boulley to speak on Thursday, February 27th at the Egyptian Theatre in Boise, ID. Firekeeper’s Daughter is Ms. Boulley's debut novel and was an instant #1 NYT Bestseller. The book has been named the Walter Dean Myers Award for Outstanding Children’s Literature, the Printz Award, the William C. Morris award for YA debut literature, and was an American Indian Youth Literature Award Honor Book. Firekeeper's Daughter is soon to be adapted into a limited Netflix series. Her second novel, Warrior Girl Unearthed, was published in 2023 and was an instant New York Times and Indies Bestseller.Our community is deeply concerned about the mental health crisis facing young people across the state. According to Communities for Youth at Boise State University, 33% of Boise teens are struggling with depression, a higher rate than the national average. Our youth are feeling a profound sense of isolation, loneliness, and disconnection. This is a special opportunity for Idaho families to hear from a young adult author who gives teens, and their adults, insight into mental health challenges by creating characters who overcome hardships and challenges through their love and connection to their culture, ancestors, and community.Angeline Boulley, an enrolled member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, is a storyteller who writes about her Ojibwe community in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. She is a former Director of the Office of Indian Education at the U.S. Department of Education.With additional special guest, Kit Julianto, the audience will have the opportunity to learn more about the Indigenous history of the Boise Valley. Kit Julianto, Yooti, is an enrolled member of the Shoshone Paiute Tribes of the Duck Valley Indian Reservation and a descendent of the Navajo nation. He teaches Art at the Owyhee Combined Schools in Elko County School District. He was an artist in residence at Surel’s Place in 2024 and his works reflect upon Native American culture, music, tradition, and storytelling, through various mediums, vibrant colors, and texture.For this first partnership between the IHC and The Cabin, ticket prices will be offered on a sliding scale ranging from $15-$50 dollars. Sales with suggested ranges are currently available here. Tickets are available for a private reception prior to the lectures with the author for $75.00, with a hosted bar and hors d’oeuvres.Angeline Boulley will also be meeting with students at Capital High School to speak at two student assemblies for all the of 11th graders at Boise School District and other valley schools.The Idaho Humanities Council provides opportunities to deepen public understanding of human experience by connecting people with ideas. The vision of the IHC is that the humanities inspire a more literate, tolerant and intellectually inquisitive Idaho citizenry, better able to embrace life’s possibilities.More information about the Idaho Humanities Council can be found on our website . The Idaho Humanities Council (IHC) is a non-profit organization serving as the state-based partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH). We are one of 56 state humanities councils funded in part by the federal government through NEH's Federal/State Partnership Office.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.