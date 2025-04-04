Federal Cuts Threaten History and Culture in Idaho

Idaho Humanities Council Needs Support

We believe that every story contributes to a deeper understanding of being human. And that’s what the IHC does, we give Idaho opportunities to tell our stories.” — David Pettyjohn

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The future of the Idaho Humanities Council (IHC) is at risk due to DOGE cuts to the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH). These drastic reductions threaten the very foundation of Idaho’s history and culture – what makes our state truly special. Cuts will have a devastating impact on the historical societies, museums, festivals and celebrations, schools, theatres, educators, writers, philosophers, poets, performers, researchers, scholars, service organizations and historians who contribute to Idaho’s vibrant cultural and educational landscape.Late last night, Wednesday, April 2, all humanities councils received emails and letters from DOGE notifying them that all awarded grants—including their 5-year General Operating Grants and other program-specific awards—were canceled in their entirety, effective April 1. DOGE is rescinding grants that have already been awarded, taking it against the express will of Congress.For decades, NEH funding has been the backbone of IHC’s mission, allowing us to bring humanities-based programs, discussions, and events, to Idahoans across the state. Over the past 52 years, IHC has funded thousands of programs in every county in Idaho. We are especially proud of our work in rural communities where access to funding is limited.“We believe that every story contributes to a deeper understanding of being human. And that’s what the IHC does, we give Idaho opportunities to tell our stories,” said David Pettyjohn, executive director of the Idaho Humanities Council. “The largest part of our funding goes to rural communities to tell their stories in community festivals, programs, and schools. We are lucky to have the support of Idaho’s Congressional representatives, they care about Idaho’s history and culture and will fight for us to continue to tell our stories.”Humanities are not a luxury—they are a necessity.For more information on how you can support the Idaho Humanities Council, please visit www.idahohumanities.org. ABOUT IHCThe Idaho Humanities Council (IHC) is a non-profit organization serving as the state-based partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH). We are one of 56 state and jurisdictional humanities councils funded in part by the federal government through NEH's Federal/State Partnership Office.The IHC is dedicated to serving Idaho citizens by promoting greater public awareness, appreciation, and understanding of the humanities. For over 50 years, our mission has been to provide opportunities to deepen public understanding of human experience by connecting people with ideas. The Council accomplishes its mission by awarding grants to organizations statewide, and by working with organizations as partners to develop local humanities projects and programs, and by sponsoring its own Council-conducted programs, such as summer institutes in the humanities for K-12 teachers, library reading/discussion programs in small communities, traveling exhibitions from the Smithsonian Institution, a Humanities Speakers Bureau, Distinguished Humanities Lectures, and other projects and programs limited only by the imagination.

