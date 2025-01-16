What is a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center?

LOS ANGELES – If you were affected by the wildfires in Los Angeles County, you may be eligible for FEMA financial assistance. After filing a claim with your insurance company, you can apply for FEMA by phone at 800-621-3362 or by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov. If you need additional support or would like help uploading documents, you should visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) to apply for assistance and learn about resources from FEMA and other state organizations to aid you in your recovery.

What is a DRC?

A DRC is an accessible facility that you can visit in person to learn more about FEMA and other agencies providing disaster assistance in Los Angeles County. Residents, property owners, business owners, and farmers can go to a DRC to apply for assistance and obtain resources.

You can expect one-on-one support from FEMA staff who are happy to spend time with you to explain the different types of assistance offered.

The specialists at a DRC can help you:

Apply for disaster grants from FEMA.

Submit additional documents for your application.

Understand and respond to a letter from FEMA.

Learn how to replace damaged documents like proof of address or birth certificates.

Get connected with state resources.

Who is at a DRC?

Every DRC is a little different, based on the local community’s needs. All DRCs will have FEMA staff, trained in the Individual Assistance program, available to answer questions about the FEMA disaster assistance application process. DRCs may have representatives from local, state, federal and community organizations. They are accessible to all, including people with disabilities and those with access and functional needs.

What should I bring?

You do not need to bring anything to visit a DRC – just yourself. However, depending on the help you are looking for, it can be helpful to prepare ahead of time.

Applying for Assistance: If you are starting or resuming an application for assistance, you should bring the following with you:

Insurance information, if available.

The address and zip code of your disaster-damaged home.

Condition of your damaged home.

Social Security number.

Phone number, address, and email (if you have one) where you can be contacted.

Bank account information, if you would like to set up direct deposit.

For examples of these documents and a more detailed application checklist, see the application checklist on DisasterAssistance.gov.

What should I expect?

DRCs are accessible to all, including survivors who are Deaf and Hard of Hearing. Every DRC is laid out differently to make best use of the space.

DRCs will always have signs out front, indicating where to enter. Once you walk in the front doors, you will be greeted, and you will sign in. All DRCs have security present at the entrance. You may have to wait for a few moments for the specialist you need to be available. If so, you can sit down in designated chairs or a waiting area. Most of the time, you will not need to wait and will be helped immediately. As soon as a specialist is available, they will work with you personally to help answer your questions, help you register for assistance or understand your documents, connect you with available resources, and more.

Where do I find a DRC near me?

As of Jan. 14, there are two DRCs open in Los Angeles County. New DRCs will continue to open over the coming weeks. To find a DRC near you, including addresses and hours, go to FEMA.gov/drc. The deadline to apply for assistance is March 10, 2025.

California is committed to supporting residents impacted by the Los Angeles Hurricane-Force Firestorm as they navigate the recovery process. Visit CA.gov/LAFires for up-to-date information on disaster recovery programs, important deadlines, and how to apply for assistance.