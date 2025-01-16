Disaster Recovery Centers in Laurens, Screven and Wilkes Counties to Close Permanently Jan. 18

The Disaster Recovery Centers in Laurens, Screven and Wilkes counties are set to close permanently at 6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18. They are currently open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The recovery centers are at these locations:

Laurens County

Old West Laurens Middle School

338 West Laurens School Road

Dublin, GA 31021

Screven County

Screven County Library

106 Community Drive

Sylvania, GA 30467

Wilkes County

Washington Fire Department

(Training Room)

212 E. Court St

Washington, GA 30673

There are other centers currently operating in Georgia. Residents can find the center closest to them by going to fema.gov/drc. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.

FEMA provides help to all disaster survivors, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Our top priority is ensuring that disaster assistance is reaching people in need.

If you are in an affected county, you are encouraged to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. You can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages. Survivors can also contact the Georgia Call Center at 678-547-2861 Monday through Saturday for assistance with their application.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information about Georgia's recovery, visit fema.gov/helene/georgia and fema.gov/disaster/4821.