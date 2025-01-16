Citizant Wins Trifecta of OASIS+ IDIQ Contracts

Citizant: Data & Technology Modernization Solutions for Federal Agencies GSA OASIS+ IDIQ Contract for Federal Agencies

OASIS+ Unrestricted, SB, and WOSB Awards Position Citizant for Coming Wave of Government Efficiency Programs

Because Citizant now has three OASIS+ contracts, our government customers have multiple options to access our expertise while meeting their socioeconomic contracting goals.” — Jeff Affuso, Chief Growth Officer

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Citizant, a leading provider of data, technical, and strategic consulting services to federal agencies, has been awarded GSA OASIS+ IDIQ contracts on all three vehicles for which it was eligible: Unrestricted, Total Small Business (SB), and Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB). One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS)+ is a highly anticipated collection of multi-agency, multiple-award, Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts with a cumulative ordering period of 10 years.* OASIS+ Domain 1: Management and Advisory – Citizant was awarded an Unrestricted contract.* OASIS+ Domain 2: Technical & Engineering – Citizant was awarded Unrestricted, SB, and WOSB contracts.“OASIS+ has arrived at the perfect time, as the incoming administration urges agencies to increase efficiency and effectiveness while reducing budgets and waste. These efforts will require agencies to manage complex transformation and modernization initiatives in data estates, IT systems, infrastructure, and business processes. OASIS+ will enable agencies to quickly and easily procure expert support across multiple skillsets to address their complex requirements,” said Jeff Affuso , Citizant’s Chief Growth Officer. “Because Citizant now has three OASIS+ contracts, our government customers have multiple options to access our expertise while meeting their socioeconomic contracting goals.”An OASIS+ award recognizes the company’s ability to provide non-IT professional services that address increasingly complex requirements in multiple technical disciplines and mission spaces. OASIS+, which is designated as a Best-in-Class (BIC) contract to help agencies meet their spending under management goals, is expected to be used extensively by major funding agencies including the Department of Homeland Security, Treasury/IRS, the Department of Defense, and Health and Human Services.Citizant also supports agency acquisitions through the GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS), the NIH CIO-SP3 Small Business, agency-specific IDIQs and BPAs, and GSA’s 8(a) program through our Pretek-Citizant Joint Venture.About CitizantCitizant, Inc. has been providing enterprise capability development services to support Federal Chief Data Officers (CDOs) and Chief Information Officers (CIOs) for more than 25 years. Citizant delivers differentiated, value‐added capabilities and thought leadership in the areas of enterprise data management/strategy, Agile systems development, DevSecOps automation, and strategic enterprise support services. Citizant is appraised at Maturity Level 3 for CMMI DEV and CMMI SVC, and is certified in ISO 9001:2015 for Talent Acquisition, ISO 20000-1:2018 for Shared Services, ISO 27001:2013 for Information Security, and ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management. Citizant is headquartered in Chantilly, Va., with more than 225 employees supporting government customers in 42 states. Learn more about Citizant at citizant.com and follow Citizant on LinkedIn.

